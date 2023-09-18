Watch: SMX Playoffs Round 2 Highlights & Results
September 18, 2023 12:30pm | by: Mitch Kendra
Videos courtesy of SuperMotocross and NBC Motorsports
Check out video highlights from the second SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) race in history. Held in Joliet, Illinois, this event was the 30th round of the all-new 31-round AMA SX, MX, and SMX season.
Hunter Lawrence (1-1) claimed the 250SMX overall as Jo Shimoda (2-2) and Haiden Deegan (3-3) rounded out the overall podium.
In the premier class, Jett Lawrence (1-2) claimed the overall win over Ken Roczen (3-1) and Chase Sexton (2-3).
Check out the post-race videos for the first round of SMX.
SMX Playoffs Round 2
250SMX Class Highlights
450SMX Class Highlights
Supermini All-Star Highlights
Extended Highlights
2023 SMX Insider Post Race: Playoff #2 SuperMotocross World Championship Finals
SuperMotocross: Post Race Press Conference: Concord, NC
Things Are Getting Interesting! | Best Post Race Show: SMX Playoffs Round 2
Weege Show: Chicago SMX Wrap Up
Overall Results
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 2 - 250SMXSeptember 16, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF250R
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|2 - 2
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|3 - 3
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|5 - 4
|Husqvarna FC 250
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|8 - 5
|KTM 250 SX-F
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross Playoff 2 - 450SMXSeptember 16, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|3 - 1
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|2 - 3
|Honda CRF450R
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|5 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|6 - 5
|Yamaha YZ450F
Championship Standings
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|643
|89
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|468
|86
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|539
|82
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|478
|63
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|474
|62
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|710
|90
|2
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|550
|88
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|340
|80
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|622
|74
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|455
|71