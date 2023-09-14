The following post is from SuperMotocross (SMX) World Championship:

ELLENTON, Fla. // MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – As preparations near completion at Joliet, Illinois’ Chicagoland Speedway for the second round of the inaugural SuperMotocross World Championship Playoffs, the SuperMotocross (SMX) League have finalized the 22-racer field that will comprise the SuperMini World All-Stars. This international contingent of the fastest minicycle racers on the planet, ranging from ages 12 to 16, will take to the track on Saturday, September 16, for a memorable halftime showcase in between the 450SMX and 250SMX motos.

This hand-picked group of SuperMini racers is the result of a collaborative effort amongst the team managers from the factory-backed amateur race programs operated by the sport’s competing manufacturers. Together, this group selected the best of the best from a SuperMini division brimming with talent, featuring motorcycles ranging from 79cc’s to 112cc’s for 2-strokes and 75cc’s to 150cc’s for 4-strokes, ridden by some of the most talented and daring young athletes in all of amateur motocross.

“The minicycle class boasts arguably the deepest pool of talent in any division of amateur motocross, which can be attributed to a large age range where athletes are beginning to truly harness their skill level aboard motorcycles that are more than capable of tackling most any obstacle,” said Tim Cotter, Director of the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship. “That sets the stage for what we believe will be a spectacular competition amongst the most gifted SuperMini racers. The nature of the track design at Chicagoland Speedway will allow for the incredible performance of these athletes and their motorcycles to really shine. It’s truly anyone’s guess as to who will ultimately emerge victorious.”

A pair of second-generation racers will garner a lot of attention on Saturday, as Vincent Wey and Levi Townley will each take another big step in their racing journey. Wey, a 14-year-old native of Murrieta, California, has already made a name for himself at the amateur level, following in the footsteps of his father, Nick Wey, a beloved racer in his own right. Vincent enjoyed a successful outing at this year’s Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in August, where he captured his second career AMA National Championship in the Mini Sr 2 (13-15) division.

For New Zealand native Townley, the 13-year-old son of decorated former racer Ben Townley, the SuperMini World All-Stars will signify his debut on U.S. soil. It was here in America that his father became a star, amassing nine career SMX wins and the 2007 East Region 250SX Class title, and now the opportunity has presented itself for Levi to also capture the attention of the U.S. audience on Saturday.

A pair of additional AMA National Championship winners will complement Wey’s accolades on the starting gate. Coming off his victory in the 85cc (10-12) division at Loretta Lynn’s, 13-year-old Texan Wyatt Thurman will be one of the riders to watch for World All-Stars, along with 14-year-old Colorado native Colby Lessar, who also prevailed at Loretta’s in the Mini Sr. 1 (12-14) class.

Not to be outdone, two racers who represented Team USA at the 2023 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship this past July in Romania will also be on the starting gate. Kevyn de Pinho, a 14-year-old from South Carolina, showcased his talents overseas before wrapping up a pair of runner-up finishes at Loretta Lynn’s the following month. He was flanked by 13-year-old Floridian Carson Wood, who also used the European experience to his advantage with some strong outings at Loretta’s.