Adding a SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) portion to the regular AMA racing season is the most significant change to the racing calendar in 50 years. This is a new concept in tracks, format, competition and rules, but it’s also designed to take elements we have already seen for decades in both Monster Energy AMA Supercross and the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. So, how different would it be, and what would we learn from the racing?

Here are just a few things.

10. The tracks are true hybrids (Or maybe not!): After looking at track maps, the general expectation was that SuperMotocross would feel like Monster Energy Cup or a speedway supercross like Daytona or Atlanta. Turns out that was only half right, because while the long lanes made it feel a bit like those races (plus the red dirt in Charlotte looked like Atlanta), but this track had some “motocrossy” sections (that’s the term we kept hearing). You don’t get deep, tilled dirt and multiple flat turns at the Atlanta MotorSpeedway Supercross. Daytona gets rough, but that’s black sand that gets rough on its own, not hard and choppy clay that’s been watered and sliced on purpose. Plus, Daytona has berms and traction. Charlotte did not. As such, riders were fighting for grip and comfort, because they had to run supercross suspension to get through the rhythm lane.

This isn’t just about bumps. When forks don’t compress, the bike doesn’t want to turn. A berm helps make the forks compress, and supercross bowl turns provide that. Charlotte’s flat turns did not. In general, stiff suspension means less traction because the tires don’t follow the dirt. At these races, there are compromises everywhere.

Of course, anything we learned at Charlotte may or may not apply to the other two races in Chicago and Los Angeles. No one knows for sure!