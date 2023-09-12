Yeah, so first time in North Carolina for you, how was that?

It was awesome. I was actually talking to my dad, we had a fair race we used to race on our local series and the dirt was like this exact dirt—they might have brought if from there actually. And it was like a grandstand feel like this. It felt so much like that, it’s crazy. And it’s been freaking 20 years since I would have been there, but it just reminded us so much of that. But it was so cool to have so many family and friends that have never been able to come out and watch me race before. To make it so easy on them to come here, some of them were camping, just the full experience, so it was cool.

Finally, I know a couple of people switched their gate picks from left side to right side after the first moto, were you one of them? What was your tactic with the start?

Yeah, I mean, for me, I didn’t have the greatest gate pick for either one. I think I had 11th in the first one and eighth in the second one. So, for me I was kinda going with the best rut, wherever the best rut and best position was on the gate. And yeah, first moto I was on the right side, got a terrible start, but it wasn’t because of the side I just came out not very good. Fixed that for second moto on the left side, got a really good jump and was kinda able to shut the inside down and came out a lot better. So, was happy with that, and just gotta keep those good starts. I mean, if the tracks stay like this, the starts are gonna be so important. I mean, you come out with a top three start both motos today, you’re gonna win the overall probably. It was so much about the start and those first few laps.

Maximus Vohland | 10-12 for 12th overall

Racer X: Max Vohland, first ever SuperMotocross race. What were your thoughts on the two-day format? And a little bit of extra riding?

Max Vohland: Yeah, I like that we got to ride a little bit Friday, kind of felt like a press day, but it was like a test. I think it helped everyone too with trying to set up the bike because just setting it up with two practices, to say it would have been tough. So, I like the two-day schedule. It gives the fans more to see and more to do throughout the weekend and the way the moto format went I kind of liked it. Like they really hit it out of the ballpark with a little bit of the endurance from outdoors and also the sprint of supercross. I feel like the two 20s is perfect for us. And yeah, I feel like the track was a little tough to pass on today, but it also made for really great racing. So, I mean, we'll see you next weekend also double points. So, you know, I'm only 17 back from the lead and I'm 10th right now overall. So, one good weekend could throw me right up there at the front and especially at the last round really counts.