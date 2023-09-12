The first round of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) playoffs is in the books and the racing was even better than expected. The results were much different than what we have seen the during the AMA Pro Motocross Championship this summer, considering Ken Roczen only raced one national this summer. In the post-race press conference Ken did not seem at all surprised to be back on the box, but Dylan Ferrandis, who has battled injuries all year, cannot say the same. Here is what the two had to say about their incredible rides, the SuperMotocross track, and more.

Ken Roczen | 3-3 for 2nd overall

Kenny, with this first inaugural SuperMotocross hybrid type track, did you make any massive changes from yesterday or even this morning to the final race?

Ken Roczen: No, actually I have not. I tested a little bit back at the [Moto] Sandbox in the last few weeks, but I was just running my regular supercross stuff that I was riding last year and in Birmingham [for the FIM World Supercross Championship] as well. I just went with that and kept it simple. I didn’t want to overthink it. I haven’t raced in quite some time, and I didn't want to run into a rabbit hole of changing stuff all the time and kind of getting lost and then having something new all the time. So, I just stuck with what I have and ran it.

You haven’t raced with these guys for four months or so. You’re right back in the rhythm. What’s it like to have raced them again? Do you feel like you missed anything while you were gone?

Every time lately that I’ve gone behind the gate, I’ve had some pretty good races. I think that kind of goes into the bank. Obviously, I watch all the races. I think it’s important to stay engaged with the sport and not drift off a bit too far. So, I watch every weekend. I study just internally. It’s fun for me. I really had a lot of joy figuring this thing out again, and that includes watching and seeing what those guys do. Same with MXGP. I pretty much watch everything. So, I stayed engaged. I kept doing my training and riding. I just felt right at home, honestly. I didn’t really make it a big deal that I haven’t raced in quite some time. I felt aggressive yesterday. It was right back to business. Felt right at home.