Tom, did you know the sweeper is where he [Jo Shimoda] was gaining on you? Could you feel that he was getting close to you? Did that change your approach at all? I think later in the race you adapted to that line a little bit. Just talk about learning that line for yourself.

The track was tough to pass, so I knew in the motocross parts, I felt in the second moto going under the tunnel was faster, I didn’t think he could pass me there, but I didn’t see that line. I think a lap before or two laps before he almost passed me. I had to move, but I was scared that if I went to the outside, he would have passed me from the inside. I was a little bit mixed. He passed me from the outside. The track we were all on the same rhythm the whole moto. When he passed first, he didn’t pull away and I was really close. It was tight racing. I was of course a little bit mad after the race because maybe if I would have seen that line it would have been better, but that’s racing. Can't wait for the next race.

Haiden Deegan | 1-5 for 3rd overall

Haiden, your riding style. Super progressive, lots of movement on the bike. Where did you develop that riding style?

Haiden Deegan: Definitely, my riding style is aggressive and the send-it motif. Although technique is definitely the future, so you’ve got to have that. And if you can be aggressive and have the intensity, then you’re going to put it all together really good. So as long as we can do that, then it will be bright. The intensity is always there.

Where did you struggle on the track today? What did you want to clean up? Probably my little front flip. That’s probably the only thing I want to clean up. I was sore all day from that, so that wasn’t smart.