Papenmeier stayed solid the whole race as she had to keep Daniela Guillen at bay earlier in the race. Papenmeier continued the race in 2nd place until the end. Guillen on her part tried to put pressure on Papenmeier but got caught by Fantic Racing MX’s Lynn Valk on lap 2 of 12. Valk capitalised on Guillen’s focus at the front to launch an attack and pass the Spanish rider. However a lap later Valk made a mistake and Guillen took the inside to take back the 3rd place. From then on, Guillen rode the whole race trying to pass Papenmeier without success and settled for 3rd while Valk finished 4th after an intense battle with Lotee Van Drunen.

The third in the Championship, Van Drunen didn’t get the best start and found herself in 7th on the opening lap. The recent winner in The Netherlands managed to overtake Sara Andersen for 6th on lap 2 and then kept charging forward and powered through JK Racing Yamaha Charli Cannon for 5th a lap later. Van Drunen finished very strongly as she pushed to overtake Valk until the last moment. Van Drunen rode faster than everyone towards the end of the race and caught up with Valk. Van Drunen passed Valk in the last lap but Valk answered straight back to take her 4th place back. Van Drunen in the end finished in 5th place while Cannon settled for 7th and Andersen for 8th.

In Race 2, Valk took the fastest start of the pack and controlled the race from the get go. Valk looked impressive as she pulled away quickly and went to win the race very comfortably to get a 4-1 and climbing on the second step of the podium. While Valk was minding her own race at the lead, Duncan started well in 3rdposition on the opening lap knowing that she needed at least a 17th place to win the WMX Title. That fact didn’t stop the future WMX World Champion to fight and push behind Andersen who got a great start in 2nd position. It took Duncan until lap 5 of 10 to catch up with the Danish rider and gets the best drive out of a jump to pass Andersen for 2nd. Nothing would stop Duncan who rode in control of the 2nd position until the end to win the Turkish round and with it clinch the 2023 FIM WMX World Championship in front of all her family coming to celebrate this beautiful moment.

Andersen managed to hold onto the 3rd place for her personal best finish this season. It wasn’t enough for the podium but Andersen finished at an excellent 4th overall. Behind her was Papenmeier who showed that she was on from again after missing on the last round in The Netherlands. She displayed a great performance after an average start in 7th on the opening lap. The German was determined get her first podium of the season as she charged forward to overake Shana Van Der Vlist and capitalised on Britt Jans-beken fall to move up into 5th on lap 4. She kept pushing and overtook RFME GasGas WMX Team’s Gabriela Seisdedos to move up to 4th on lap 9 and finished there to get on the third step of the podium.

Van Der Vlist ended at the 5th place for 7th overall while Jans-Beken finished 9th after a fall for 9th overall. Seisdedos managed to finish at a good 6th place and her best finish of the season for 8th overall in the end.

Unfortunately, Cannon didn’t take part in the second race of the Turkish round due to feeling unwell between Saturday and Sunday. MX Fonta Racing’s Kiara Fontanesi didn’t make the journey to Turkiye to focus on the preparation for next season.

Courtney Duncan: