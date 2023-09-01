Main image courtesy of Yamaha

The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship has wrapped up, so we will have a weekend off before the three playoff rounds of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) begins September 9 in North Carolina.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action this weekend with the 17th round MXGP of Turkiye on Saturday (September 2) for qualifying and Sunday (September 3) for motos. You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes September 16 and 17 in West Virginia.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule