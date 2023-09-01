Results Archive
How to Watch: MXGP of Turkiye

How to Watch MXGP of Turkiye

September 1, 2023 10:30am
by:

Main image courtesy of Yamaha

The 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship has wrapped up, so we will have a weekend off before the three playoff rounds of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) begins September 9 in North Carolina.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will return to action this weekend with the 17th round MXGP of Turkiye on Saturday (September 2) for qualifying and Sunday (September 3) for motos. You can watch both days live on www.mxgp-tv.com.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing series will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes September 16 and 17 in West Virginia.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Turkiye (Turkey)

     Sunday, September 3
    • MX2 Qualifying 
      Live
      September 2 - 9:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying 
      Live
      September 2 - 10:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      September 3 - 6:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      September 3 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      September 3 - 9:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      September 3 - 9:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      September 3 - 10:00 AM
      CBS Sports Network
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      September 3 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Turkiye MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule

2023 Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Andrea Adamo Italy 705
2Liam Everts Belgium 633
3Jago Geerts Belgium 603
4Simon Laengenfelder Germany 595
5Lucas Coenen Belgium 511
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2023

PositionRider Points
1Jorge Prado Spain 821
2Romain Febvre France 729
3Jeremy Seewer Switzerland 652
4Glenn Coldenhoff Netherlands 600
5Ruben Fernandez Spain 542
Full Standings

