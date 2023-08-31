AMA Pro Motocross, although a domestic series, has attracted international racers for decades. From the likes of Gunnar Lindstrom and Pierre Karsmakers, to Jean-Michel Bayle, Greg Albertyn and Sebastien Tortelli, all the way to current riders like Dylan Ferrandis and the Lawrence Brothers, the United States has always been a place for international riders of every era to come throw down with each other, and the Americans. But in 2023, the friendly foreign invasion ramped up exponentially, with a staggering amount of global talent packing the gates—84 athletes from 24 different countries, to be exact. That’s incredible! But who are these riders, and where are they coming from? Well, for this week’s List, we identified them all, and their country of origin, to answer those very questions.
ARGENTINA
Fermin Ciccimarra (MX)
AUSTRALIA
Jed Beaton (MX)
Hunter Lawrence (SX & MX)
Jett Lawrence (SX & MX)
Hayden Mellross (SX)
Matt Moss (SX)
Geran Stapleton (SX)
Wilson Todd (SX)
Brad West (MX)
Jay Wilson (MX)
BRAZIL
Eduardo Lima (MX)
Gabriel Andrigo (MX)
Enzo Lopes (SX)
CANADA
Quinn Amyotte (SX)
Julien Benek (SX)
Rylan Bly (MX)
William Crete (MX)
Michael Da Silva (MX)
Parker Eales (SX)
Lucas Giardino (MX)
Derek Hamm (MX)
Vincent Lauzon (MX)
Jess Pettis (MX)
Devyn Smith (MX)
Guillaume St-Cyr (SX)
Cole Thompson (SX)
Dylan Wright (MX)
CHILE
Hardy Munoz (SX & MX)
Nicolas Israel (MX)
COSTA RICA
Justin Alvarado (MX)
CZECH REPUBLIC
Jakub Teresak (MX)
DENMARK
Matti Jorgensen (MX)
ENGLAND
Max Anstie (SX)
James Cottrell (MX)
Ethan Lane (MX)
Charlie Putnam (MX)
Dylan Walsh (SX)
Declan Whittle (MX)
Dylan Woodcock (SX)
ESTONIA
Tanel Leok (MX)
Gert Krestinov (MX)
Harri Kullas (MX)
Karel Kutsar (MX)
Jorgen Talviku (MX)
FRANCE
Dylan Ferrandis (SX & MX)
Ludovic Macler (SX)
Adrien Malaval (MX)
Hugo Manzato (SX)
Marvin Musquin (SX)
Romain Pape (MX)
Stephen Rubini (MX)
Tom Vialle (SX & MX)
GERMANY
Philipp Klakow (SX & MX)
Ken Roczen (SX & MX)
Maik Schaller (MX)
Dominique Thury (SX & MX)
HONDURAS
Gerhard Matamoros (SX & MX)
ITALY
Giacomo Redondi (MX)
JAPAN
Jo Shimoda (SX & MX)
MEXICO
Rafael Chao (MX)
Felix Lopez (MX)
NETHERLANDS
Robert Fobbe (MX)
Lars van Berkel (MX)
Rob Windt (MX)
NEW ZEALAND
Hamish Harwood (MX)
Josiah Natzke (SX)
SCOTLAND
John Adamson (MX)
Dean Wilson (SX)
SOUTH AFRICA
Cameron Durow (MX)
Marcus Phelps (MX)
Slade Smith (MX)
Justin Thompson (MX)
SPAIN
Jose Butron (MX)
Joan Cros (SX)
Guillem Farres (MX)
Jorge Zaragoza (SX)
SWEDEN
Anton Gole (MX)
Fredrik Noren (SX & MX)
Jonathan Von Knorring (MX)
VENEZUELA
Carlos Badiali (MX)
Lorenzo Locurcio (MX)
Anthony Rodriguez (SX & MX)
Raimundo Trasolini (MX)
WALES
Joel Rizzi (MX)