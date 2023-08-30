In terms of you saysing you go for more of like a motocross-y type feel than what the Surron did, in the feedback that you have received from it so far, what are people saying about the position of the footpegs, and the gyro point of the motorcycle being different than maybe what most people are used to on a motocross bike?

The feedback that we're getting from our dealers and our consumers is just that there's a wide group of people that ride this motorcycle and a lot of people ride singletrack up in the mountains. A lot of people who ride moto on a vet track or a mini-track and everybody has that same feeling of just feeling lower center gravity, more connected with a motorcycle knowing exactly where the front wheel is. When you're sitting back over the rear wheel, that front wheel is just sort of distant. You know, you don't know what it's in, it's just sort of out there, you're no in complete contact with our front wheel at any given time. But at the same time, so we're making this off-road motocross bike, but this segment of motorcycling is also a perfect point to bring new riders into our sport. So, we had to focus on something that was really, really, you know, unlike a Cake, which is super, super tall and very expensive. You know, we needed something that was easy to ride and an easy price point, $4999 and so that we could leverage this to bring new people into off road.

So, in regard to the new people, you have the three maps, Eco one, two and three and then the sport mode. Just talk a little bit about the decision process of making it. So, it's not really as fast as a motocross bike. It can do things like a motocross bike, but it's still not that speed and it limits it so you can't like wheelie and loop out and things like that.

So, we have four modes, and the lowest mode is what we call Eco one. Some fast riders get on this, and they think, “Oh, this is stupid. Why would you ever need Eco one?” But Eco one was designed for someone who's never ridden a motorcycle before. Because they hop on, if they whack the throttle open, it just slowly pulls away from a stop. It's limited to 20 miles an hour, top speed. So that was designed that way. I've seen, in all the years I've been riding a motorcycle, I've seen so many people try motorcycling for the first time, and they hop on a faster bike and they whack open the throttle and the thing squirts away from them and that's it. They never want to touch a motorcycle ever again in their life. You know, 'It's not for me.' So, we wanted to prevent that. So, yeah, Eco One in 10 seconds can be a motorcyclist and then you go through Eco two, it gets a little faster, a little more aggressive throttle. Eco three, you get the top speed of the bike, but you get a very soft throttle and then sport, it's everything, full power all the time.

Another thing is the weight as well, which is kind of in that mid-range. Talk about what was the target weight that you're trying to go for, to make it still feel motocross-y and not BMX-y but also light enough that for an E-bike that feels really smooth and easy to control.

We try not to use the word E-bike because everybody associates an E-bike with pedals, and we always say pegs not pedals. So, we weigh 165 pounds. We're about 15 to 20 pounds heavier than Surron or Talaria. And that was the result of upgraded suspension, more durable suspension, a bigger and beefier frame and a battery that has a different casing that is more durable and fire resistant. So, we wanted to be in that zone of around 150 pounds. Like, that's a really easy motorcycle to ride, you know, we have people that are in their seventies that just couldn't pick up a 450 if they tipped over anymore. They get a Rawrr Mantis and if they tip the thing over, it's easy to pick up. And then again, just for that feeling for the new rider sitting on a really tall, 250-pound motorcycle, it's difficult. So, we were targeting around 150 but with the durability that we have, the slightly larger size than a Surron, a Talaria, we come in at 165.