Dubach was so heavily involved with the project that he says there are still some people who think he built the first YZ400 in his garage. Surprisingly though, it wasn’t something Dubach, who was already riding a preproduction model back in 1996, was initially a fan of.

“Hearing about it, I wasn’t motivated about it. I wasn’t a big fan of it at first. When I thought of it, I just thought of the guys trying to turn XR400s into race bikes,” Dubach recalls. “But the first time I saw the bike, it was good! We rode at Carlsbad, which was kind of cherry picking because it was the best place for it, being dry and slippery. That first time out I thought, ‘Wow, this could be something!’ It wasn’t where it needed to be, to be released into production, but we’d test it and see it again roughly every three months. About the third time I thought, ‘Wow, this is going to be the next bike everyone is going to be racing.’”

Dubach’s prediction was dead-on. Longtime motocross fans will recall Doug Henry riding the YZM400 in 1997 and shocking the world by winning the Las Vegas supercross on it that same year. Later, the production YZ400F would show up in dealerships as a 1998 model, but the development of the production bike was almost completely separate from the creation of the YZM400, which is its own story altogether. The production machine was created by a team headed by a brilliant Japanese engineer named Yoshiharu Nakayama. He would later go onto create the YZ250F at home on his own time, but that too is another story.