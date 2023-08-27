Jason Weigandt, Kellen Brauer, and Mitch Kendra wrap up the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross finale from Ironman Raceway where history was made. Jett Lawrence completed the fourth ever perfect season in AMA Pro Motocross while his brother Hunter Lawrence wrapped up the 250 class title to make it a Lawrence brothers sweep. We dissect the historic day as well as hear from podium finishers Jo Shimoda, Tom Vialle, Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, and more soundbites from riders like Jason Anderson, Fredrik Noren, Grant Harlan, and Garrett Marchbanks.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt, Kellen Brauer, and Mitch Kendra

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

About Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea is Real brewed Tea with a Kick! If you want to hang at the Twisted Tea factory Suzuki hauler like I do, visit TwistedTeaMX.com and enter to win a VIP experience this summer at the Pro Outdoor series from our friends at Twisted Tea. Keep it Twisted!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.