Results Archive
MXGP of
Sweden
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Liam Everts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
Motocross
Budds Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Jason Anderson
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
The Netherlands
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Simon Laengenfelder
Full Results
Motocross
Ironman
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Jo Shimoda
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
Upcoming
MXGP of
Turkiye
Sun Sep 3
Articles
Upcoming
SuperMotocross
SuperMotocross World Championship Playoff 1
Sat Sep 9
Articles
Full Schedule

Best Post-Race Show Ever: Ironman

August 27, 2023 5:05pm | by: , , &

Jason Weigandt, Kellen Brauer, and Mitch Kendra wrap up the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross finale from Ironman Raceway where history was made. Jett Lawrence completed the fourth ever perfect season in AMA Pro Motocross while his brother Hunter Lawrence wrapped up the 250 class title to make it a Lawrence brothers sweep. We dissect the historic day as well as hear from podium finishers Jo Shimoda, Tom Vialle, Chase Sexton, Aaron Plessinger, and more soundbites from riders like Jason Anderson, Fredrik Noren, Grant Harlan, and Garrett Marchbanks.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt, Kellen Brauer, and Mitch Kendra

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

About Twisted Tea

Twisted Tea is Real brewed Tea with a Kick! If you want to hang at the Twisted Tea factory Suzuki hauler like I do, visit TwistedTeaMX.com and enter to win a VIP experience this summer at the Pro Outdoor series from our friends at Twisted Tea. Keep it Twisted!

Visit www.twistedtea.com.

*Must be 21 or older to purchase.

TGI Freeday - Newsletter Giveaway
Read Now
October 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The October 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now