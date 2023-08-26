Teammate vs. Teammate

The battle for seventh in the points is rarely one that gets discussed, or even noticed, but with this Saturday marking the final race of AMA Pro Motocross in 2023, every position matters. Right now, Tom Vialle trails his teammate, Max Vohland, by a mere five points for seventh place. It would actually be a single point, but Vialle was penalized four points at Budds Creek for jumping on a red cross flag. Vohland has the benefit of having raced Ironman Raceway twice, will that be enough to help him edge his teammate in the points? -Hansel

Rapid Changes

If you want an example of just how quickly things can change in this sport, look at Deegan, who was trailing Lawrence by three points after Washougal, and now sits 61 points behind the leader, thanks in part to a broken bike at Unadilla and a red-flag-restart at Budds Creek that didn’t go Deegan’s way. With the title now mathematically out of his reach, Deegan truly has nothing to lose. Will that result in another of his crazy fast rides this weekend? -Hansel

Ferrandis’ Star Pro Motocross Finale

It's wild to think that Dylan Ferrandis, who dominated the 450 National Championship just two years ago, doesn't have anything lined up for 2024, but as it stands, he doesn't have anything locked in just yet. He even joked (we think) about retirement a month ago on the PulpMX show, although from what we're hearing, that's pretty far from reality. That said, he is most likely done at Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing, so when he lines up at Ironman, it just might be the last time we see him on a Pro Motocross gate aboard a blue machine. (He still has the three SMX races in September). -Hansel

Rookies

In an already stacked 250MX field, an onslaught of Loretta Lynn’s graduates have brought even more depth to the field. Both Daxton Bennick (seventh) and Julien Beaumer (ninth) placed top ten at Budds Creek. Trevin Nelson (who trains at ClubMX Yamaha), will make his pro debut this weekend aboard a Yamaha YZ250F. Will they, or any of the other newcomers like Casey Cochran, do it again at Ironman? -Sarah Whitmore