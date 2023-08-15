At the Unadilla National, the Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki team had an eventful day. First, Austin Forkner qualified P1 in the first session of the day—something he said was a welcomed surprise. He would be bested by his teammate Seth Hammaker and Hunter Lawrence in the second session, but it was good to see Forkner fast—but not out of control—early on. Hammaker himself had a tip over that tweaked the bars some, but the squad was ready to race.

However, the motos would start and the team’s luck went south. Forkner went down early and was forced to pit for some repairs. Hammaker was running a solid second and even momentarily took the lead from Levi Kitchen. He was passed by Maximus Vohland and Hunter Lawrence, then a crash bumped Hammaker back into an eventual battle with Forkner...outside of a points-paying position. Jo Shimoda made his way into third, where he would finish, as Ryder DiFrancesco brought home a solid ninth and Carson Mumford finished 15th. Forkner came through 22nd, Hammaker 24th.

The second moto began, then was red flagged and restarted. On the restart, it was DiFrancesco holeshotting and leading laps out front. The #75 was shuffled back some but got to click off a handful of laps with the top five group for the first time in his young career. He would finish 12th but said the weekend as a whole was a big improvement. Shimoda was fighting on the last lap to make a pass on Hunter Lawrence for second place—which would shift him into the overall win. But the #30 was kept at bay and came through third. Shimoda’s 3-3 ended up fourth overall behind Hunter Lawrence’s 2-2, Levi Kitchen 1-5, and Justin Cooper’s 4-1. At the checkered flag, Forkner brought home a solid fifth place, as Hammaker came through eighth, and Mumford 13th. Luckily, it was a less eventful moto this go round.

Each of the riders on the roster—including sidelined Cameron McAdoo and Jett Reynolds—have delt with an injury(s) over the course of the season. The results might not show full story though, as there were improvements in different aspects. Here is what the squad had to say after the race, via post-race interviews and the Kawasaki press release.

Jo Shimoda | 3-3 for 4th overall

Racer X Online: All right Jo, walk us through your day here at the Unadilla National.

Jo Shimoda: You know, today I think I had a lot of actions during the race. Honestly, I couldn't remember it at all! But I think, I mean first of all, 3-3 for fourth, [Laughs] it's such a bummer, but I'm happy with my effort and I think, you know, keep pushing little percentage every weekend and going to help me on last few races. So, yeah, next week I'm going to try to do better. I mean, if not, we just keep moving. So, good day though. Happy with my efforts.