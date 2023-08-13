Following a historic day at the 2023 Unadilla National, Racer X grabs some Twisted Teas and some post-race interviews with the star riders of the weekend, including post-race clips with Jett Lawrence, Justin Barcia, Jay Wilson, Grant Harlan, Ty Masterpool, and plenty of others in the post-race media scrum. Also, Jason Weigandt and Mitch Kendra relive the day with some local fans.

Hosts: Jason Weigandt and Mitch Kendra

Film/Edit: Tom Journet

