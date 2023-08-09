Race Order Adjustment For Unadilla National: 450 Class Races First

The following press release is from MX Sports:

Race Order Adjustment For Honda Unadilla National

Ahead of the ninth round of the 2023 Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, MX Sports Pro Racing, in conjunction with NBC Sports, has announced that the race order for Saturday’s Honda Unadilla National will be adjusted to prioritize the 450 Class. As a result, this Saturday’s major network broadcast of the second motos on NBC will showcase the premier division first on August 12, beginning at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET, where millions of homes across the country will have the opportunity to see if Team Honda HRC’s Jett Lawrence can wrap up the sport’s most prestigious title to become the fifth 450 Class rookie to hoist the Gary Jones Cup. The final 250 Class moto will follow as Team Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan resume their compelling title fight.

“History is poised to be made on Saturday from arguably the most iconic venue in American motocross,” said Davey Coombs, President, MX Sports Pro Racing. “What Jett Lawrence has accomplished this summer is something we’ve never seen before in more than 50 years of competition in the Pro Motocross Championship. The 19-year-old Australian has cemented himself as the sport’s newest phenom and will bring a perfect, undefeated record into the hallowed grounds of Unadilla MX with a chance to add even more prevalence to an already unprecedented season.”

Lawrence is currently 16 for 16 in motos during his first season of 450 Class competition, with eight overall victories and an impressive winning streak that has seen him continue his ascension up the record books. With three rounds and six motos remaining in the 2023 season the young Aussie is not only in a position to become the fifth rider to etch his name onto the Gary Jones Cup in his first season of 450 Class competition, he’s also poised to complete just the fourth ever perfect season in Pro Motocross history, which would place him in elite company alongside “The G.O.A.T.” Ricky Carmichael and James “Bubba” Stewart.

Opening motos from the Honda Unadilla National will be showcased live, exclusively on Peacock and the SuperMotocross Video Pass Internationally, beginning with the 450 Class at 10 a.m. PT / 1 p.m. ET. Second motos will also air live and uninterrupted on Peacock/SuperMotocross.TV, with a network television simulcast on NBC, beginning at 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET.