The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is done and dusted. Everyone is home unwinding from their muddy, soggy, week-long adventure in Tennessee. We saw 108 total motos completed in 36 classes between Tuesday morning and late Saturday afternoon—even with all the weather delays we saw.

Following the final motos of the day, the post-race awards ceremony took place, where several riders received awards, including Daxton Bennick (Yamaha), who took home the coveted Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider received the prestigious award after winning the Open Pro Sport Class with 1-1-1 moto finishes and claiming second overall in the 250 Pro Sport Class with 7-2-6 finishes. The North Carolina native became the fifth Yamaha-mounted rider to take the award since its inception in 1997. BluCru has claimed four of the last nine Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award since 2015.