Redux: Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winners

Redux Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winners

August 7, 2023 11:30am
by:

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch is done and dusted. Everyone is home unwinding from their muddy, soggy, week-long adventure in Tennessee. We saw 108 total motos completed in 36 classes between Tuesday morning and late Saturday afternoon—even with all the weather delays we saw.

Following the final motos of the day, the post-race awards ceremony took place, where several riders received awards, including Daxton Bennick (Yamaha), who took home the coveted Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider received the prestigious award after winning the Open Pro Sport Class with 1-1-1 moto finishes and claiming second overall in the 250 Pro Sport Class with 7-2-6 finishes. The North Carolina native became the fifth Yamaha-mounted rider to take the award since its inception in 1997. BluCru has claimed four of the last nine Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award since 2015.

  • Daxton Bennick
    Daxton Bennick Align Media
  • Daxton Bennick 
    Daxton Bennick  Align Media
  • Daxton Bennick with the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award.
    Daxton Bennick with the Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award. Align Media

Here are the 28 winners since the inception of the award in 1997.

Note: In 2008 there were two winners, as both Darryn Durham (Suzuki) and PJ Larsen (Kawasaki) received the award.

Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award Winners

YearRiderBrand
2023Daxton BennickYamaha
2022Caden BraswellGasGas
2021Levi KitchenYamaha
2020Stilez RobertsonHusqvarna
2019Jalek SwollHusqvarna
2018Derek DrakeKTM
2017Justin CooperYamaha
2016Chase SextonHonda
2015Benny BlossYamaha
2014RJ HampshireHonda
2013Matt BiscegliaHonda
2012Zach BellHonda
2011Justin BogleHonda
2010Jason AndersonKawasaki
2009Dean WilsonKawasaki
2008Darryn Durham and PJ LarsenDurham (Suzuki) & Larsen (Kawasaki)
2007Trey CanardHonda
2006Josh HillYamaha
2005Ryan VillopotoKawasaki
2004Mike AlessiHonda
2003Davi MillsapsSuzuki
2002Evan LaughridgeSuzuki
2001James StewartKawasaki
2000Ben RiddleSuzuki
1999Travis PastranaSuzuki
1998Billy PayneKawasaki
1997Nick WeyKawasaki

OEM Totals

OEMTotal Horizon Award Winners
Kawasaki7
Suzuki5
Yamaha5
Honda7
Husqvarna2
KTM1
GasGas1
Total28

