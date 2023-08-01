The following press release is from MX Sports:

New Observation Tower Opens as Centerpiece of Loretta Lynn’s Ranch Motocross Track

Multi-Level Structure Dedicated to 88 Live to Ride, Inc. Charity Organization

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn. — The hallowed grounds of the motocross track at Tennessee’s legendary Loretta Lynn’s Ranch welcomed a new focal point just in time for the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship, presented by AMSOIL, following a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony for a new, state-of-the-art observation tower. The multi-level structure will serve as the centerpiece of the venue, offering spectacular vantage points of the action on the track for both VIP and open spectator viewing while also serving as an on-site home base for RacerTV.

The observation tower was built by Salisbury, North Carolina’s Makson Construction. The company, owned by Phoenix Racing founder David Eller, has played an integral role in the rebirth of Loretta Lynn’s Ranch following the tragic floods of 2021, and continues to establish its own unique legacy with the world’s largest motocross event.

Construction of the tower wouldn’t have been possible without the selfless contribution of the 88 Live to Ride, Inc. charity organization, which donated the shipping containers that provide the foundation of the structure. Established by the Bartosek family following the tragic passing of up-and-coming Pro ATVMX racer Matt Bartosek, 88 Live to Ride is committed to advocating and supporting the protection, education, and safety of riders involved in ATV racing.

“88 Live to Ride is excited to be a part of this new addition for the racing community at Loretta Lynn’s and how exciting that the opportunity came about during our 20th year of service to the ATVMX community,” said Debi Bartosek, Founder of 88 Live to Ride. “We would invite anyone who would like to learn more about 88 Live to Ride's mission to visit our website at 88livetoride.com.”