You may have heard about this two-stroke challenge thing that happened at Washougal. Jettson Donuts, the Moto Memes IG account, Red Bull, Motosport.com and some others all threw some money into a pot to pay the top placing two-stroke rider in the 450MX class. We had a whole bunch of dudes out there trying to collect the cash and, in the end, predictably, hometown hero Carson Brown won the money but not without some struggle!

We asked Brown, Anthony Rodriguez and Kevin Moranz some questions about two-smoke life.

Racer X: So, how was this whole two-stroke thing for you?

Carson Brown: I had an absolute blast and was stoked going into this with the whole two-stroke challenge going on. It’s so fun to mix it up in the 450 class on a 250 two-stroke in general, so with a bunch of us doing it on two-strokes it was epic. I struggled with getting food and water in my system all day both Friday and Saturday for some reason. So, I held back a little bit going into the motos. Moto one, I got a good start and threw down some good laps early so that I could maintain and save energy for moto two. I was pretty stoked to put it in the points and had a ton of fun out there. Moto two, we had to do a restart after the gate malfunction and I was starting to cramp up a bit. I got another pretty good start after the red flag and maintained for a little while knowing my body was going to struggle with nothing in my system. The last 5 laps I was really on the struggle bus and then started to get dizzy. Managed to make it to the finish line and the fans helped by getting water to me quickly. Overall, it was lots of fun and I can’t wait to do it again sometime when I’m hydrated!

Anthony Rodriguez: Pretty awesome experience, lots of work went into it since everything was super last minute but it was worth it.

Kevin Moranz: It was so much fun, I’m for sure down to do it again next year.