Are you required by Yamaha to run both 250 and 450? Can you do one or the other?

So now, apart from the World Supercross where we have to have two 250 guys and two 450 guys, the Australian program is just 450. They contract the 250 program out to Serco Yamaha, because Serco is an importation/distribution company with motorcycle accessories. A little bit like how Yamaha of Troy was back in the day. They can bring a fair bit of funding to it. Things just got so costly over the years. We used to do two 250 two-stroke guys and one 125 two-stroke guy. That seemed to be kind of the normal back then how you would structure things. But then once the bikes became four-strokes, the costs got bigger. Then Yamaha wanted two 250 guys or two 125 guys, not just the one. It made more sense cost-wise to split it in half and have us focus on the main class and then have Serco do the 250.

So, you're a little bit like Mitch Payton, you don't make aftermarket pipes and things like that like he does, but you’re a private team owner, racing a series, trying to turn a profit to keep yourself and your family going and all that. How is that going? How is it that are you able to do that? Personally, has that been a successful venture for you?

Yeah, it has, [but] only because if you tried to start a race team up now, or if I tried to start a race team up now to get to the level that we're at, you'd never be able to do it. You wouldn’t. You wouldn't be able to justify it unless you're a mega rich guy and you just did it for a bit of fun. And there are a few of those type of teams around these days around the world: the rich guy has made all his money. He's passionate about motocross and he comes in just doing it for fun. But if we weren't a factory-supported team, you'd have no hope. Because I pretty much own everything now and everything's been set up for a long time, it’s nice.

And like anything, I've got other interests outside of the race team itself with investments in other things. But no one ever gets super rich out of running a race team because your eyes are bigger than your belly! By that I mean, should we buy that extra shock for another 15 grand? Well, we need two of them! Okay, let's get them. Then straightaway you start to lose your profit, right? But the main thing is, mate, it feels like I've never worked a day in my life, and I'm privileged to be still here 30 years later and won over 50 championships in that time as a team. I’m still very happy doing it.

The World Supercross, you field riders in that team. Adam Bailey is Australian, and you've probably known him for a long time. What appealed to you about doing this series and signing up for it? I mean, as if you weren't busy enough! What did you like about it?

There's a few things. The concept of doing like an international program where you put everything that you've got into sort of three or four containers and that gets freighted to different corners of the world. And you fly over there and turn up at a venue that you've never been to in a foreign country and unpack your crate and then deal with all the sort of complexities of being outside your comfort zone of your own country and being a world championship. To compete in a world championship. That was the first thing that sort of appealed to me.

Then when we sort of got the contracts or the agreements and looked at it all, the way it's structured, it’s sort of the way contemporary sports should be run now, like a franchise where each team is a license holder. There are only ten teams in the series. There can't be an 11th team. If you want to come in, you have to obtain one of the current licenses. So, it all sort of made sense. However, in saying that, it hasn't been as easy for those guys, I don't think they thought it was going to be easy, but it hasn't gone as smooth as they thought. There's a lot of reasons for that. Some good, some bad. And I think there's a lot of political part to it as well. Maybe the US saw this at the beginning or maybe sees it as a bit of a threat to what they're doing. I'm not sure. I think it just needs a little time. A lot of the partners and people that I'm negotiating with and talking with are interested and like it. Not bagging it or against it, but there's very much we want to wait and see what happens down the track. We need to see how far this can go.

Well, I've said this a few times, thanks to Adam Bailey, the Feld guys and the MX Sports guys over here started talking and got together and threw a bunch of money in the purse and created these races. Thank you, Adam Bailey, for this. There is that component to it, too, isn't it? I believe that this was sort of this super motocross concept. I know it’s been in the pipeline for a little while, but what happened with Bailey coming in and doing what they're doing is maybe just to speed things up a bit.

No, absolutely right. I think it was in the works, but I think nothing like some competition to tighten things up. It makes everybody a little better, right?

And I think I think as time goes on and the dust settles, I think we'll see. I'm only surmising here, I don't have a crystal ball, but I think once the dust settles, people can calm down and we can all maybe coexist in a way that, like America is America. You're never going to outdo the States and what they do, of course. Supercross is as traditional for Americans as gridiron [NFL football] and basketball and baseball.