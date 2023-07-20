The gate drops on the eighth round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship this weekend in Washougal, WA. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’ll be missing the action in the Pacific Northwest.

It's worth noting that the series will have two weekends off following Washougal, so expect some more injury returns for the next race at Unadilla.

450 Class

Justin Barcia—Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out

Barcia is slated to return at some point late this season after crashing in Nashville and breaking his collarbone.

Christian Craig—Hip, Elbow | Out

Craig underwent another surgery when he learned his arm wasn’t healing after breaking his elbow and dislocating his hip in Glendale. He’s out for the season.

Brandon Hartranft—Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Hartranft is out for the year after sustaining major injuries before supercross.

Henry Miller – Collarbone | Out

Miller got caught up with Jason Anderson in the first turn of the second moto at Spring Creek and broke his collarbone.