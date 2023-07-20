The gate drops on the eighth round of the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship this weekend in Washougal, WA. Check out our Injury Report for a look at who’ll be missing the action in the Pacific Northwest.
It's worth noting that the series will have two weekends off following Washougal, so expect some more injury returns for the next race at Unadilla.
450 Class
Justin Barcia—Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out
Barcia is slated to return at some point late this season after crashing in Nashville and breaking his collarbone.
Christian Craig—Hip, Elbow | Out
Craig underwent another surgery when he learned his arm wasn’t healing after breaking his elbow and dislocating his hip in Glendale. He’s out for the season.
Brandon Hartranft—Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out
Hartranft is out for the year after sustaining major injuries before supercross.
Henry Miller – Collarbone | Out
Miller got caught up with Jason Anderson in the first turn of the second moto at Spring Creek and broke his collarbone.
Justin Rodbell—Achilles Tendon | In
Rodbell will make his return to racing on a two-stroke this weekend at Washougal after missing all season with a torn Achilles tendon.
John Short—Wrist | Out
Short is out for the season after badly injuring his wrist in Denver.
Malcolm Stewart—Knee | Out
Stewart hasn’t raced since injuring his knee during supercross. There is no date set for his return.
Eli Tomac—Achilles Tendon | Out
Tomac is out for the season due to a torn Achilles tendon, sustained in Denver.
Marshal Weltin—Knee | Out
Weltin is out for the season after undergoing surgery to fix a torn ACL.
250 Class
Guillem Farres—Arm | Out
Farres is out after undergoing surgery to fix a broken arm sustained at Thunder Valley.
Chance Hymas—Knee | Out
Hymas tore his ACL and is out for the season.
Jeremy Martin—Wrist | Out
Martin broke and dislocated his right wrist at Hangtown. He’s out for the season.
Cameron McAdoo—Shoulder | Out
McAdoo is out with a dislocated shoulder. He’s not back on the bike yet and it’s unlikely we’ll see him race before the end of the season.
Michael Mosiman—Shoulder | Out
Mosiman is out for the season after hurting his shoulder at Hangtown.
Carson Mumford – Banged Up | In
Mumfy missed some time following a huge crash in qualifying at Thunder Valley, but with Jett Reynolds out for the weekend (see below), he's back on with the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki squad this weekend.
Jett Reynolds – Illness | Out
Reynolds missed Southwick and Spring Creek due to food poisoning. He’ll miss Washougal as well.
Stilez Robertson—Leg | Out
Robertson should be back racing at some point this season, but it won’t be at Washougal.
Nick Romano—Knee | Out
Romano is out for the summer due to a torn ACL.
Jordon Smith—Wrist, Thumb | Out
Smith is out for now due to a sprained wrist and injured thumb ligament sustained before RedBud.
Nate Thrasher—Hip, Collarbone, Knee | Out
Thrasher broke his collarbone and dislocated his hip in Atlanta. He’s out for the summer.