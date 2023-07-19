Liam Everts, Red Bull KTM Agree to Multi-Year Contract Extension for 2024 and Beyond

Note: Sacha Coenen signed a multi-year deal with the Red Bull KTM team in October 2022, and earlier this month, KTM announced a new, multi-year extension with Andrea Adamo, who currently leads the MX2 championship standings.

The following press release is from KTM MXGP:

Liam Everts and Red Bull KTM Factory Racing to continue their MX2 story for 2024 and beyond

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing took another step towards cementing their FIM Motocross World Championship MX2 line-up for 2024 with confirmation of a multi-year contract extension for Liam Everts. The Belgian will enter his second Grand Prix term with the works crew alongside current teammate Andrea Adamo.

Everts is a factory rider ‘rookie’ in 2023 and has already impressed with top five speed, four podium finishes – the first MX2 trophies of his career – and his maiden Grand Prix victory; seized in Germany last month. 2023 is only Everts’ second season at world championship level. He recovered from a broken finger at the beginning of his debutant campaign in 2022 and was soon a regular name inside the MX2 top ten, logging four top-five moto results and rising to 10th in the championship standings.

Plucked to star in Red Bull KTM Factory Racing colors for ’23, Everts has again learned and progressed. He sprayed podium champagne for the first time in Italy and the Grand Prix of Trentino (round four) and has since taken the factory KTM 250 SX-F to the rostrum on three other occasions to-date: France, Germany and Indonesia. He sits 5th in the MX2 points table ahead of his home event in Lommel this weekend.

Liam heralds from famous motocross racing stock, and his maturity, attitude and versatility means he continues to be an important part of the KTM motorsport talent development program.