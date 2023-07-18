Results Archive
Motocross
Southwick
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
Motocross
Spring Creek
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Jo Shimoda
Full Results
MXGP of
Czech Republic
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Simon Laengenfelder
  3. Kay De Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Washougal
Sat Jul 22
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Flanders (Belgium)
Sun Jul 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Finland
Sun Jul 30
Articles
Upcoming
Amateur
Loretta Lynn's
Mon Jul 31
Articles
Full Schedule

FXR Launches All-New Moto Apparel Brand FTA

July 18, 2023 2:20pm | by:
The following press release is from FTA:

FTA is the launch of an all-new moto apparel brand by FXR, utilizing FXR’s proven and trusted platforms, materials, and quality. It’s designed to inspire and connect with riders looking to stand out from the crowd. FTA is all about adrenaline, speed, riding and racing. We live for the intoxicating rush of speed and clocking a great lap, hitting that triple full send, out scrubbing, out braking, holding it deep, nailing the perfect apex and crazy turn speed. It’s about the art of optimizing power, suspension setup and balance. It’s about creative vision, mixed with soul, connection, passion, inspiration, and reach. It’s about inspiration, passion, risk and risk management. FTA stands for the culture of living on the edge and pushing your limits. If this is you…welcome to your new apparel brand.

FTA STYLZ JERSEY:

  • High performance fabric with vented mesh side body panels for increased breathability and airflow
  • Ultra-light main body fabric provides moisture-wicking performance to keep you cool
  • Athletic fit
  • Bonded sleeve cuffs for reduced friction
  • Fade-free sublimation prints
  • Available in Youth Sizing
FTA

FTA STYLZ PANT:

  • High performance Omni-Stretch™ fabric provides unmatched mobility and strength
  • Reinforced rear seat construction to increase durability without yielding performance
    • Metal ratchet waist closure system offers a precise and secure fit
  • Slim knee design with added pre-curve provides less fabric restriction and positive contact area
  • Dual layer knee fabric with full grain leather and abrasion resistant inner fabric
  • Updated Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security
  • Removed internal mesh liner for better breathability and comfort
  • Available in Youth Sizing

FTA STYLZ FLO JERSEY:

  • Ultra-light Hi-Flow vented fabric for maximum airflow and stretch
  • Slim fit design to move with your body
  • Bonded sleeve cuffs for reduced friction
  • Fade-free sublimation prints
    • Available in Youth Sizing

FTA STYLZ FLO PANT:

  • Hi-Flow vented Omni-Stretch™ fabric provides maximum airflow and unmatched mobility
    • Reinforced rear seat construction to increase durability without yielding performance
  • Metal ratchet waist closure system offers a precise and secure fit
  • Slim knee design with added pre-curve provides less fabric restriction and positive contact area
  • Dual layer knee fabric with full grain leather and abrasion resistant inner fabric
  • Updated Silicone printed inner elastic waist for extra grip and security
  • Removed internal mesh liner for better breathability and comfort
  • Available in Youth Sizing

For more information, visit https://fxrracing.com/pages/fta.

  • STYLZ FLO CHILL - Full Kit
  • STYLZ FLO CHILL - Full Kit1
  • STYLZ HAZARD - Full Kit
  • STYLZ HAZARD - Full Kit1
  • STYLZ RUSTIC - Full Kit
  • STYLZ RUSTIC - Full Kit1
  • STYLZ SUPERNOVA - Full Kit
  • STYLZ SUPERNOVA - Full Kit1
  • STYLZ TETRA - Full Kit
  • STYLZ TETRA - Full Kit1
The August 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now