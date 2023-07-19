The following press release is from Kawasaki:

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki Boasts Full Lineup for Round 8 in the Pacific Northwest

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Jo Shimoda has his eye on another podium this weekend as the Pro Motocross Championship heads to Washougal Motocross Park in Washougal, Washington, for Round 8. Shimoda is on a podium streak and showing good form with no signs of stopping. It will be the most crowded the team pits have been this summer with teammates Austin Forkner, Seth Hammaker, Ryder DiFrancesco, and Carson Mumford all lining up at the legendary stop in the Pacific Northwest.

Shimoda is eager to get back on the track after notching two podium finishes in the past two races. He nearly grabbed another moto win in Millville and is ready to put his Kawasaki KX250 at the front once again. Forkner returned with confidence and a top-10 finish after sitting out for the past six months, showing he’s ready to battle throughout the final half of the season. Hammaker is prepared to bounce back after two tough starts, as his speed was there in practice, yet he only got to showcase it coming through the pack. While DiFrancesco hasn’t competed at Washougal as a professional, he’s raced the track as an amateur and is looking forward to his return to the tree-lined circuit. As Jett Reynolds continues to recover from his illness, Mumford will step up to round out the full roster this weekend.

Iain Southwell, Team Manager: