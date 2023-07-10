The AMA Pro Motocross 250 class championship has become a little more interesting as both Justin Cooper and Jo Shimoda tighten up their points standings this past weekend at the Southwick National. Cooper being in fifth, however just 22 points behind leader Haiden Deegan, and Shimoda in fourth, only 20 points behind. With Deegan and Hunter Lawrence both struggling on Saturday—Lawrence with bike issues and Deegan having a hard time on the sand—there was room for Cooper and Shimoda to sweep in. With the points standings so close, both riders emphasized the importance of bringing their best potential to every track as they each gear up, hoping for even better motos at Spring Creek this weekend.
Justin Cooper | 2-2 for 2nd overall
Justin, you grew up in the New York City area. How often did you come to Southwick? To have a 2-2 here, and a couple of tip-overs maybe kept you from having a chance for the win. Give us an assessment of your day and what your thoughts are. Have you raced here before or regularly?
Justin Cooper: Yeah. I kind of avoided this place, to be honest. I rode here on 50s and 65s. One time I raced here, the next time I raced here was my first pro national here. So no real experience here. It’s very close to home. It’s like two and a half, three hours, so it is kind of the closest one to me, but never really got the chance to come up here on a regular basis. But overall, on the day, I felt like I gave it away, to be honest. But overall, it’s a really good day for me. My riding was good. Close to that win, I just couldn’t get it done today.
How close are you to physically recovering from the High Point fall? Were you able to give it physically 100 percent today?
Yeah, I think so. My breathing is still a little bit off, and my neck is just sore. That doesn’t really prevent the riding, I would say. Just a little bit uncomfortable with deep breathing right now. That’s getting better and I’m working on that. The effects of it have pretty much gone away. Just got a little bit of a stiff neck still. Once we’re out there racing it doesn’t prevent me from riding any better or being any worse out there.
Now with all these situations with what’s going on with Hunter Lawrence, new red plate: Haiden nor Hunter are up here today, so they obviously didn’t have the day. The points championship, you’re sitting in fifth place but you’re only 22 points out of the lead. So, has it kind of rejuvenated yourself? Considering you missed both motos at High Point and you’re 22 points out of the lead. What could have been—but you’ve got to have a new life back in you and with what happened today.
Yeah, exactly. I kind of realized the situation going into moto two that those guys are having a tough day. I came in 48 points down and now I’m 22. I think I cut it in more than half. It’s just crazy to see what can happen in one round and crazy how this sport is. It’s unfortunate I missed that one round, but that’s what we’re dealt with, and Hunter is having a tough time, too. Got to make the most of every moto and take this thing down to the wire.
Where does Spring Creek rate in your eyes on your favorite tracks in the US?
I like it. I think RedBud and Millville are probably the best tracks on the circuit.
You’re not going to say Southwick?
Southwick is a tough one. I don't think any of us enjoy it. It’s definitely grueling, and when it’s hot like this it definitely takes a toll on the body. This one is all about being tough and keep pushing. But next week we’re going to have a good track coming. Good layout. A lot of elevation, good dirt. It definitely ranks up there for me.
Jo Shimoda | 6-1 for 3rd overall
Jo, congratulations on the second moto win. Strong performance. First win since last year, so tell us how that went? You mentioned earlier to me that you’re starting to get more comfortable with your bike setup for the outdoors, tell us how it has progressed through the series.
Jo Shimoda: Yeah, to be honest, I’m struggling since this whole outdoors season. Honestly, throughout the week I’ve been basically only testing. So, it was just hard for me to get this flow going, going through the race two 30s [30-minute motos] at full pace and just with little uncomfortable stuff. Today having a win, I think the team deserves it more than I do. I know they’re working super hard for me and to finally get to show something on the table. I’m happy for them.
Did you get a smile out of Mitch when you came over the finish line winning?
Yeah. I hope so. [Laughs]
It’s been a little dry spell I’m sure for him…Your situation too, you’re 20 points out, just a couple ahead of Justin, but you’re in fourth. Now your goal, you have to be looking at maybe the championship—could it happen? Or you at least have a chance for it?
To be honest, I don’t even care. I’m not even looking at, like, last weekend’s score. Right now, I’m focused on bringing my full potential to the race. Literally, I never look at the scoreboard on Instagram or anything. Right now, I just don’t even care.
Next week, looking forward to Spring Creek? Is it one of your favorite tracks or where does it rank?
I like Spring Creek. It’s one of my favorite tracks. Just want to have a good time there too.