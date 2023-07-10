The AMA Pro Motocross 250 class championship has become a little more interesting as both Justin Cooper and Jo Shimoda tighten up their points standings this past weekend at the Southwick National. Cooper being in fifth, however just 22 points behind leader Haiden Deegan, and Shimoda in fourth, only 20 points behind. With Deegan and Hunter Lawrence both struggling on Saturday—Lawrence with bike issues and Deegan having a hard time on the sand—there was room for Cooper and Shimoda to sweep in. With the points standings so close, both riders emphasized the importance of bringing their best potential to every track as they each gear up, hoping for even better motos at Spring Creek this weekend.

Justin Cooper | 2-2 for 2nd overall

Justin, you grew up in the New York City area. How often did you come to Southwick? To have a 2-2 here, and a couple of tip-overs maybe kept you from having a chance for the win. Give us an assessment of your day and what your thoughts are. Have you raced here before or regularly?

Justin Cooper: Yeah. I kind of avoided this place, to be honest. I rode here on 50s and 65s. One time I raced here, the next time I raced here was my first pro national here. So no real experience here. It’s very close to home. It’s like two and a half, three hours, so it is kind of the closest one to me, but never really got the chance to come up here on a regular basis. But overall, on the day, I felt like I gave it away, to be honest. But overall, it’s a really good day for me. My riding was good. Close to that win, I just couldn’t get it done today.

How close are you to physically recovering from the High Point fall? Were you able to give it physically 100 percent today?

Yeah, I think so. My breathing is still a little bit off, and my neck is just sore. That doesn’t really prevent the riding, I would say. Just a little bit uncomfortable with deep breathing right now. That’s getting better and I’m working on that. The effects of it have pretty much gone away. Just got a little bit of a stiff neck still. Once we’re out there racing it doesn’t prevent me from riding any better or being any worse out there.