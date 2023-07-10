Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis are both attempting to give points leader Jett Lawrence a crack in his perfect rookie season, though it hasn’t been done just yet. Over the weekend at the Southwick National, Sexton got the holeshot in the first moto, only it didn’t take too long for Lawrence to sneak past him and continue to gain a lead. Ferrandis had a good start to moto two, getting the holeshot, until—yet again—Jett quickly sped ahead. Sexton and Ferrandis are beginning to understand the younger Lawrence brother’s strategies when it comes to riding. The two have been taking turns putting the pressure on Jett, although neither has been able to better the #18 yet. Will the duo—or another rider—derail Jett, or will Jett’s reign march on? See what Sexton and Ferrandis had to say Saturday at Southwick in the post-race press conference.
Chase, 2-2 today. How are you feeling physically? It’s a tough track already to get yourself kind of racing and back into shape, and after the second round here to be thrown back into these conditions. How did you feel today? How was your bike setup and your whole assessment of the day?
Chase Sexton: This one is a lot harder when you haven’t been racing, I really realized that today. RedBud I felt pretty good the whole time, but then this one was tough just to get back into race shape. I feel like my riding today was a little bit better; I felt more solid on the bike, speed was good. I just didn’t really have it that second moto. I was riding not very smooth. When you don’t ride smooth, that track will beat you up pretty bad. As far as that, I got to just keep getting better and climb the ladder to where I was last year. Jett’s not going to make it easy. Neither is Dylan. So, it’s going to be a fun rest of the year, but overall, just trying to get back to where I was. That’s where my mind is at, right now at least.
Dylan, you mentioned on the podium that you had trained pretty hard coming into this race. How did you feel physically? And this week after, is this going to be more of a recovery week where you’re not training quite as hard because Spring Creek can be really hard too, and hot and humid?
Dylan Ferrandis: Yeah. Obviously, we’ve been struggling with the bike at the beginning of the season, so we have to train a lot during the week and try and do the best we could. The last few weeks I have been doing a lot. This week again we found some improvements on the bike. I did some pretty hard training in the heat in Florida. So, at some point, I think the body just cannot keep up. So, I feel like this weekend was maybe what made me struggle a little bit. I was pretty tired. Both motos I tried to go hard and especially that second moto when I was behind Jett—I just tried and I had some points I hit a wall and I just couldn’t do anything else but back up and cruise around. It’s part of the season. It’s hard sometimes to not train, but for sure for the week ahead I think now we’re in a good spot with the bike. We will relax a little bit and maybe train less because in Florida the heat is pretty hard, and it does a toll on the body for sure.
Chase, you are leading the SMX points. Are you keeping any eye on those points or paying attention to them a little bit? It’s a lot of money on the line come the fall.
Sexton: Yeah. Obviously, I like to come into that series starting in the front, but right now like I said, my goal is to climb back up to where I was and start feeling a little bit better at the races. So, the goal obviously is to come into those leading, but as of right now I’m not super worried about it—at least right now.
Will this week be a normal training week for you, or do you think you’ll have to taper a little bit after this tough effort, so you have a full tank in Spring Creek?
Sexton: Yeah, definitely. I feel like I’m in good shape. I’ve just got to get back to feeling really good. I’ve been kind of trying to recover during the weeks and just dealing with a little bit of fatigue overall. This week I want to recover and come in swinging to Spring Creek. Obviously, I’ve ridden quite a few laps there growing up in the Midwest, so I like that track. Eli [Tomac] and I had a good battle there last year, so hopefully we can take that to our advantage and put some good motos in.
Dylan, what are you thinking about during the race? In these conditions, are you trying to manage yourself physically, going, “I’d like to go as fast as I can, but I have to do it efficiently?” What’s your thought process during the race? What are you thinking about?
Ferrandis: Today yeah, I think I was trying to manage my energy but normally no. I just don’t really think about anything. I just look at the gap with the guy in front, the guys behind, and just try to go as fast as I can without being out of control. I think I’ve been doing this for so long that I don’t really think about anything. It’s become like normal, but it becomes so natural that I don’t really pay attention. When it’s racing, you’re in the zone and you don’t really think about something. You just do what you do in practice and what you do all your life under the helmet. Focus on the important stuff that you need to during a race, during a riding session. Pretty simple stuff. I don't think I think about anything crazy.
Southwick - 450July 8, 2023
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|1 - 1
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|2 - 2
|Honda CRF450R
|3
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|3 - 3
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|4 - 4
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|10 - 5
|Yamaha YZ250F
Do you ask your mechanic for certain things on the pit board? Do you ask him, just tell me what place I’m in, what minus or plus I am? Or what kind of things do you want your mechanic to put on the pit board?
Ferrandis: I like to know what the gap between the guys in front of me and the guys behind me. What section on the track I’m slow, I like to know that. Just lap time. It’s almost like, for us as a racer, we ride without the pit board. If you’re not first, you know what you have to do. You have to go faster and try to pass the guy. There’s not many…crazy information the mechanic can give. Sometimes yes, a little bit, if there’s a line on the track or a jump you need to jump, but most of the time, if you’re not first you have to go for it.
Chase, with the grates and all being the same, what is it that you look for when you take your starting spot, or you pick on the gate?
Sexton: The first thing I look at is obviously position on the gate and where I want to be for the first corner. Then once you kind of narrow that down, you look at what’s after the gate. I feel like this year, the ruts after the gate have been pretty deep, so it makes it a little bit more crucial to have a good time in practice so you can have first or second gate pick. But after that, kind of just position and how the rut is after the gate. First moto was a good start. First holeshot of the year in outdoors, so that was fun. Didn’t last too long, but it was better starts today and overall, I’m happy with that.
On this start, you started outside of both Dylan and Jett in the second moto, right?
Sexton: Yeah, both motos I was outside of them. I’ve kind of come to the realization that the outside, I feel like it’s a little safer and you’re able to leave it on longer. That’s something that I learned from Eli last year. He loves to start outside the doghouse and that’s something I’ve kind of tried to take into my advantage. I didn’t get the best start second moto, but I was able to hold it on and come out decent. I think starting outside the box, it gives you a little bit more room and able to hold it on longer.
Dylan, you got something to say about Jett hooking right off the start?
Ferrandis: I was thinking about which gate to take, and I said, “Do you plan on going more to the right or to the left after the gate?” He said to the left because his teammate was on the other side. So, I said, all right, and I’ll take the gate next to you. We were joking. We’re pretty straight. I think he can say also, I was in front of him, and I never tried to squeeze him or do anything bad, so it was pretty okay.