How to Watch: Southwick

How to Watch Southwick

July 7, 2023 12:00pm
by:

The sixth round of the 11-round 2023 AMA Pro Motocross Championship takes place this weekend with the Southwick National in Southwick, Massachusetts. This race will be the 23rd round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

TV coverage of the Southwick National kicks off in the morning with live qualifying coverage beginning at 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT on PeacockPeacock will carry live coverage of the motos beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT. NBC will also carry live coverage starting at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT.

CNBC will also have a Monday re-air of the Southwick National motos that will air at 2 a.m. EDT Monday/11 a.m. PDT Sunday.

The FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) will have a weekend off before the 12th round MXGP of Czech Republic on July 15 and 16.

The 2023 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing will have a few weekends off due to the regularly scheduled summer break before the championship resumes in September.

Below is everything you need for the weekend.

TV | Online Schedule

  • Motocross

    Southwick

     Saturday, July 8
    The Wick 338
    Southwick, MA United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      July 8 - 10:00 AM
      peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      July 8 - 10:00 AM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 8 - 1:00 PM
      nbc
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 8 - 1:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 8 - 1:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 8 - 2:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      July 8 - 2:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 8 - 3:15 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 8 - 3:15 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 8 - 4:15 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      July 8 - 4:15 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Monday Re-Air
      July 10 - 2:00 AM
      cnbc
Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule

International

International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.

2023 Standings

Motocross

450 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Jett Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 250
2Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 193
3Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 174
4Adam Cianciarulo Port Orange, FL United States 149
5Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 147
Full Standings
Motocross

250 Standings - 2023

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 200
2Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 189
3R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 167
4Jo Shimoda Suzuka, Japan Japan 158
5Levi Kitchen Washougal, WA United States 154
Full Standings

2023 Souvenir Program

View the 2023 AMA Pro Motocross souvenir program.

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

General

Motocross Live Timing

2023 AMA National Numbers

RELATED: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Motocross Sign Ups Now Open

Southwick National 

Southwick National Race Center

Southwick National Injury Report

Other Info

The Wick 338
Address: Legion Rd
Southwick, MA 01077

Practice & Qualifying — 10 a.m. EDT/7 a.m. PDT
Main Event — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT

Tickets

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

Get tickets to the Southwick National.

Track Map

AMA Pro Motocross Championship

The 2023 Southwick National fan map.
The 2023 Southwick National fan map. MX Sports Pro Racing

Race Day Schedule

Southwick National Race Weekend Schedule

*Note: All times on the race day schedule are local to Southwick, Massachusetts.

Saturday, July 8, 2023

The 2023 Southwick National weekend schedule.
The 2023 Southwick National weekend schedule. MX Sports Pro Racing

