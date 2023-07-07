Main image by Mitch Kendra
Hunta’s 5th
The 50th anniversary of AMA Motocross and RedBud MX took place over the weekend as the facility celebrated the Fourth of July. In the first moto of the day, Hunter Lawrence claimed the race win—his fifth moto win of the season, but his first moto one win on the year. unfortunately, a pileup in the first turn of moto two left the championship leader being helped off the track by the Alpinestars medical crew. His 1-DNF (40th officially) scored him ninth overall. He leaves the fifth round with an 11-point lead over Haiden Deegan in the championship standings.
Kitchen’s First Moto Win of ‘23
In the second 250 Class moto, Levi Kitchen claimed his first moto win of the 2023 season, and the second of his Pro Motocross career. Kitchen finished 7-1 for second overall.
Deegan’s Maiden Overall
Haiden Deegan finished 2-3 to claim his maiden overall win as a professional. Deegan’s first overall win came in his seventh start. Deegan becomes the 90th different rider to win an overall in the 125/250 Class of AMA Motocross, becoming the first new winner since the ’22 RedBud National. Deegan’s fourth overall podium came in his seventh Pro Motocross start.
For the second year in a row, a first-time winner claimed the 250 Class overall at the RedBud National. In 2022, Jo Shimoda earned both the maiden moto win (moto one) and overall win of his Pro Motocross career. This year, it was Deegan’s maiden overall win.
The previous time the same venue had first-time overall winners in the 250 Class back-to-back years was when Budds Creek Motocross Park saw three first-time winners in three consecutive years in 2016 (Zach Osborne), 2017 (Adam Cianciarulo), and 2018 (RJ Hampshire).
And Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Justin Cooper claimed third overall to complete a Star podium sweep on the day.
Bennick’s Strong Debut
In his debut pro race, Daxton Bennick qualified first overall, then finished ten-nine for tenth overall. Bennick, who raced the MX Sports Scouting Moto Combine at RedBud MX in 2022, rode well in his debut en route to scoring 23 points. He is expected to still race the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch in August, but he is back in this weekend for the Southwick National. If the #241 rides home two more solid moto finishes and earns more than 40 points, could he forfeit his last go at the Ranch and ride out the rest of the Pro Motocross season?
He said the following in the post-race press release from the team after RedBud:
“It was a good first pro race. I came into the weekend with no expectations, really. I was in the B Group for qualifying, so I knew the track was going to be good, and I took advantage of it and qualified first, which was pretty cool. I knew the motos were going to be a challenge and long, but I got a pretty good start that first moto and ended up 10th. Then in the second moto, I did not get a good start, and I had to fight hard through the pack and ended up ninth. So, 10-9 on the day; I’m really happy with how I rode.”
Jett’s Ninth and Tenth
Once again, Jett Lawrence claimed both moto wins in the premier class, taking his tally to nine, then ten, straight moto wins to start off the 2023 season as the #18 claimed his fifth straight overall win. Jett has now passed Justin Barcia and Zach Osborne (four 450 Class overall wins apiece) and now sits one behind both Chase Sexton and Dylan Ferrandis (six 450 Class overall wins apiece).
For only the ninth time in 250/450 Class history to start a Pro Motocross season, Jett starts with five straight overall wins. The previous eight times it happened, said rider became the champion seven times (champions in bold):
2018 | Eli Tomac | Kawasaki
2008 | James Stewart | Kawasaki
2007 | Ricky Carmichael | Suzuki
2005 | Ricky Carmichael | Suzuki
2004 | Ricky Carmichael | Honda
2003 | Ricky Carmichael | Honda
2002 | Ricky Carmichael | Honda
1978 | Bob Hannah | Yamaha
Again, it’s worth noting that the only time the first to four-straight didn’t win the title is when Ricky Carmichael only raced half of the 2007 season in his retirement tour.
Privateer Island
Highlighting a few privateers with strong rides this weekend.
Bryce Shelly | 15-12 for 11th overall
Jace Kessler | 12-15 for 12th overall
Luca Marsalisi | 17-11 for 14th overall
Jeremy Hand | 14-14 for 15th overall
Lars Van Berkel | 19-13 for 17th overall
Chandler Baker | 13-30 for 18th overall
Brandon Scharer | 18-17 for 19th overall
Sebastian Balbuena | 27-20 for 24th overall (maiden pro race)
Scott Meshey | 20-38 for 25th overall
Awards
FMF Privateer Power Award
Bryce Shelly | 15-12 for 11th overall
RC Hard Charger Award
Izaih Clark | 39th to 19th in moto 2
Penalty Report
Check out the AMA post-race penalty report from @RedBudmx. @ProMotocross #ProMotocross #Motocross #MX2023 #2023RedBudMX pic.twitter.com/y4ruHj2MYv— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) July 6, 2023
SMX Standings Update
Through 22 rounds (of 31) of the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX), Chase Sexton is back in the 450SMX points lead, as Jett Lawrence is now ninth place. Hunter Lawrence continues to lead the 250SMX standings over now P2 Deegan.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|458
|25
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|451
|22
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|410
|20
|4
|Adam Cianciarulo
|Port Orange, FL
|359
|18
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|340
|17
|6
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|339
|16
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|272
|15
|8
|
Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|267
|14
|9
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|250
|13
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|249
|12
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|424
|25
|2
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|357
|22
|3
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|353
|20
|4
|Levi Kitchen
|Washougal, WA
|310
|18
|5
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|258
|17
|6
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|253
|16
|7
|Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|234
|15
|8
|Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|233
|14
|9
|Jett Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|223
|13
|10
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|181
|12
