Main image by Mitch Kendra

Hunta’s 5th

The 50th anniversary of AMA Motocross and RedBud MX took place over the weekend as the facility celebrated the Fourth of July. In the first moto of the day, Hunter Lawrence claimed the race win—his fifth moto win of the season, but his first moto one win on the year. unfortunately, a pileup in the first turn of moto two left the championship leader being helped off the track by the Alpinestars medical crew. His 1-DNF (40th officially) scored him ninth overall. He leaves the fifth round with an 11-point lead over Haiden Deegan in the championship standings.

Kitchen’s First Moto Win of ‘23

In the second 250 Class moto, Levi Kitchen claimed his first moto win of the 2023 season, and the second of his Pro Motocross career. Kitchen finished 7-1 for second overall.

Deegan’s Maiden Overall

Haiden Deegan finished 2-3 to claim his maiden overall win as a professional. Deegan’s first overall win came in his seventh start. Deegan becomes the 90th different rider to win an overall in the 125/250 Class of AMA Motocross, becoming the first new winner since the ’22 RedBud National. Deegan’s fourth overall podium came in his seventh Pro Motocross start.

For the second year in a row, a first-time winner claimed the 250 Class overall at the RedBud National. In 2022, Jo Shimoda earned both the maiden moto win (moto one) and overall win of his Pro Motocross career. This year, it was Deegan’s maiden overall win.

The previous time the same venue had first-time overall winners in the 250 Class back-to-back years was when Budds Creek Motocross Park saw three first-time winners in three consecutive years in 2016 (Zach Osborne), 2017 (Adam Cianciarulo), and 2018 (RJ Hampshire).

And Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Justin Cooper claimed third overall to complete a Star podium sweep on the day.