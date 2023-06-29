The Scouting Moto Combine provides attendees the chance to learn what a typical race day is like for professional racers. The program pulls together A and B-level amateur riders an opportunity to race long motos (25 minutes plus two laps) on a professional-level track, and also provides off-track opportunities as well, such as riding technique from legendary riders of yesteryear, off-bike training tips, media training, podium interviews, and more. Results are a focus at every race, but this race is more about experience. No trophies are handed out and these races don’t pay championship points.

Per an MX Sports Pro Racing press release:

In conjunction with the factory-supported efforts from GASGAS, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, and Yamaha, a hand-selected group of aspiring young racers were invited to participate in the season’s first gathering of the Moto Combine, which will consist of 24 of the top A & B class riders at the amateur level. While many of the riders slated to line up on the starting gate Friday afternoon bring Combine experience into RedBud, more than half will be new to the program, which provides an increased level of excitement and anticipation to see who will emerge at the forefront of the pair of 25-minute-plus-two-lap motos that await.

Additionally, the Moto Combine will welcome its largest contingent of international racers to date, further signifying the influence and importance of the program on a global scale. A pair of Canadians will be joined by a duo from New Zealand along with one Australian, resulting in representation from four different countries.

This group of five international prospects and the remaining 19 participants will be guided by an acclaimed lineup of Rider Coaches who will look to mentor these aspiring racers in areas both on and off the track. Spearheading this four-coach group will be six-time Pro Motocross Champion and AMA Hall of Famer Broc Glover, who has been a staple of the Combine since its inception and has continued to serve as a dedicated and gracious mentor. At RedBud he’ll be joined by fellow coaches Buddy Antunez, an Arenacross icon and current team manager for Toyota of Redlands/BarX/Suzuki, two-time Pro Motocross winner Alex Martin, as well as perennial contender and current Monster Energy Kawasaki test rider Broc Tickle. Each of these battle-tested former racers competed at the sport’s highest level and achieved success, which allows them to provide invaluable insight focused on benefiting each prospect. The Rider Coaches will be accompanied by highly regarded trainer and former pro Gareth Swanepoel, who will shed light on the importance of training, fitness, and nutrition, leveraging his impressive résumé as the riding coach and trainer for Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing.