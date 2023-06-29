The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) season kicks off this weekend at the famous Villa Park, Birmingham, and no matter where you are in the world, you’ll be able to catch all the action.

In 2023, fans will have unparalleled access to race coverage through the largest broadcast partner network in supercross history, WSX.TV and Race Day Dash.

Broadcast Partner Network

With WSX expanding its reach globally to more than 180 countries and 500 million households in 2023, fans can watch live, as-live or replays via the extensive broadcast partner network.

See where you can catch the action in your region and check your local guide for precise viewing times.