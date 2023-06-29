West Virginia’s scenic Snowshoe Mountain Resort played host to round nine of the 2023 GNCC Racing, for the most rugged and grueling race of the season. Since 2007, GNCC racers have invaded what is considered to be one of the premier ski resorts on the East Coast. Paying homage to the legendary Blackwater 100, this event is one of a kind. Here’s a few things we learned on the mountain…

It Was Tough

As we mentioned, this event serves as the modern-day tribute to the legendary Blackwater 100, the original GNCC event. As the crow flies, Snowshoe Mountain sits just around 55-miles from Davis, West Virginia where the Blackwater was held. The terrain is fairly similar, so just like the Blackwater, Snowshoe stands out as the toughest event of the season.

This year was no different. In addition to the copious rocks and roots which litter the Snowshoe course on a good day, rain fell throughout the entire week leading into the event to add a little more mud to the mix. Snowshoe Mountain is full of natural springs, so even on a dry year there is still mud to be found, but this year’s Snowshoe event had even more than normal.

The course starts out on the ski village, then down the slopes for about a mile of faster trail, then heads straight into the infamous Howard’s Hole; a long section full of mud and rocks… Well, let’s be real, these rocks are actual boulders sticking out of the ground! Picking your way through the deep mud and large rocks is already a big challenge. From there, racers encounter a bit of a break as they race to the top of the mountain across the ski slopes before heading out on the western side of the mountain at the four-mile mark, where there is essentially no break from the rocks, roots and mud for miles and miles.

When they finally reach the nine-mile mark, there’s a short break before a long and rocky uphill climb to the pro pits and an all-out dash to the finish… and that’s just one lap! Snowshoe is a unique beast with some of the fastest trail of the year peppered in with some of the rockiest trails of the year, and arguably the best views of the entire series, as well. Not sure how many riders are really taking in those views after battling so many miles of rocks, roots and mud, though.