Ryder Colvin Memorial Loretta’s Scholarship Ends June 28
Sadly, Ryder Colvin, a racer and apprentice at Loretta Lynn’s, passed away in a crash in February. The Grindstone Compound and FMF have set up a Loretta’s Scholarship in his honor. Qualified racers for the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch can DM @Grinstonecompoundus with short description of why they think you would best representative of Ryder at Loretta Lynn's in 2023. The winner will receive money to help defray the costs of racing this year. Deadline is June 28, winner will be chosen early July.
You can learn about Ryder’s journey @rdcracing or his website https://www.rdcracing.com/
In 2020, Ryder had to miss Loretta's due to injury. He still wanted to contribute, though, so he joined the Loretta’s Apprenticeship program as an announcer. He made it and competed in 2021. He couldn’t attempt to qualify in 2022 because of re-injuring that shoulder and having to have another surgery in October of 2021 (after Loretta’s). Because of the extent of the damage, it took almost a year to recover before he could start training again. Despite all the set backs he was determined to give another go. His plan after going to Loretta’s again was to become a fire fighter. He wasn’t in the top one percent of the sport but made up the group behind the factory supported riders and he knew that. He just wanted to be the best he could.
Ryder passed in a crash in February. Ryder’s family, friends and the motocross industry got together to create a program in his honor, hoping to raise funds they can donate to another promising Loretta’s racer this year. The info below is from the Grindstone Compound.
Moto family and friends!
On July 1, 2023, we will be choosing one rider who has earned a ticket to Loretta Lynn’s to receive the RYDER COLVIN Loretta Lynn Scholarship Award. Ryder’s goal when he was young was to go to “The Ranch”. In 2020 Ryder went to Grindstone to go to work. His dedication, passion, and commitment are what I loved most aside from his infectious smile! He was driven to accomplish a goal and he did just that! He was an example that hard work pays off! In 2021, he earned his tickets and raced Loretta Lynn’s!
When I heard the news of his passing after a crash at Mesquite on February 9, 2023, I knew exactly what Grindstone wanted to do in his honor, so we partnered with FMF and created an award in his name.
We are looking to raise some money for one individual that mirrors the type of athlete that Ryder was. The scholarship amount will be a surprise to one lucky individual.
If interested in donating in honor of Ryder please Venmo Cari-schehr https://venmo.com/u/Cari-Schehr The winner will be chosen at the beginning of July by Ryder’s parent, Monica and Lance.
Anything helps!!
If you're racing this year's Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn's, it's worth sending a DM and trying to win the scholarship. Or, donate and help another racer defray the costs.
GODSPEED183 #ryd4ever