Finally! Finally! Finally! Phil Nicoletti is back in action on his Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha. High Point Raceway was a mess, and you can read about it with this interview from PulpMX and hear his usual dark clouds reaction to the day.

By the time Phil fielded your questions, he was in a little bit better mood. Send more questions via phil@racerxonline.com and he’ll be back next week to answer…and race RedBud!

(Note: Some questions have been lightly edited for clarity.)

Phil,

What the hell happened in practice on Saturday morning? I never even saw you out there and when I didn’t see a lap time I was afraid you were hurt. Bike problems?

Jerry S

Pennsylvania

Jerry,

Yes, we had a little bit of an issue half a lap into first practice. Wasn’t an ideal way to start the comeback journey. But, that’s the cards the team and I were dealt with and we handled them. I was just very fortunate I did NOT have to go to the LCQ, because most of the fast times came from first practice. Even with 36th gate, and way outside, I loved being back behind the gate. It’s great when you don’t think of anything but getting a start. Nothing else in the world matters. It’s crazy how the mind can tune everything out. But the issue was resolved, they know what happened and it shouldn’t have happened. Onward and upward.

[Note: That’s Phil’s take now that the team has figured everything out. You can read this PulpMX interview for a fun take on the weekend.]