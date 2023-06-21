High Point is usually a high point for AMA Pro motocross, as it’s been on the circuit for a long time, it’s usually early enough in the series where we don’t quite know how things are going to go, and it’s the first eastern national. And there’s usually rain as well. And ruts. And mud. So, in 2023, we had ourselves a traditional High Point motocross national! The track in the second moto was, to me, what I think of when I think of High Point. It was Lakewood last week but bumped up on HGH!

Let’s get to the results, shall we?

250MX

1 |96 |Hunter Lawrence 3-1

Lawrence won again in a very similar way to his other wins this year. Faces some adversity in moto one and makes the best of it, then rises to the occasion and wins moto two. I feel like I’m guilty of being pretty amazed by Jett’s results and riding, and maybe not making enough of the fact that despite “us” thinking the 250MX class was stacked, Hunter’s gone 4-0 to start the year?

I get that Hunter didn’t like that seven-point penalty for jumping on the red cross, but you can’t go case by case and adjudicate them wondering if the rider saw it or not. In some cases, I’m sure they don't because our flaggers in the sport aren’t, uhhh, always top notch. In Hunter's case, the flag was getting pulled down just as he hit the takeoff for the jump, and the rider who crashed was already up. It was close. You just have to say, ‘Hey flag was out, you jumped, and you’re docked.’ Now if you want to make it a standard four or five point penalty and not based on positions (because it’s three points first to second and that affects your penalty), I’m down with that.

2 | 24 | RJ Hampshire 1-7

I would like RJ’s ride at High Point (both motos) to be put into a time capsule and then in 100 years when people discover it and ask, ‘What was RJ Hampshire’s career like?’ they can just watch the speed to get to the lead, the near crashes, the actual crash, the late-race pass to re-take the lead, the win, the move in the second turn in the second moto, the desire to rip up the pack from way back, and the seventh place, and all the MX historians can just nod their head and understand what his career was like. High Point was, “RJ’s gonna RJ” all in one day!