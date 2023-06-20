At the High Point National, BarX Suzuki’s Derek Drake brought home another top-ten moto finish in the first 450 Class moto (ninth place) and his second top-ten overall after a 12th-place finish in moto two. His 250cc teammates Dilan Schwartz (14-9 for 12th overall) and Chase Yentzer (17-17 for 17th overall) rode home solid finishes in their own rights. Schwartz’s results have been improving each week and he cracked the top ten for the first time this season, and Pennsylvania native Yentzer earned eight points at his home race, only a week after earning his first ever Pro Motocross points in Colorado. After the race, I caught up to the trio in the media scrum to get their respective thoughts on the day.

Derek Drake | 9-12 for 10th overall in 450 Class

Racer X: Derek, walk us through your day here at the High Point National.

Derek Drake: Yeah, I mean it was going good, first practice was the fastest so I ended up seventh there. The times were close from the third to seventh range, so I felt good about that going into the motos. First moto I had a terrible start, I was buried so worked my way up to ninth I believe. Second moto was going good, I just got in behind Cooper [Webb] and I was trying to latch on there and unfortunately I had a clutch issue. So, I just had to ride it home from there, I couldn’t really do anything, just try not to stall it. Kind of trail ride it a little bit so I didn’t stall the bike. A bit unfortunate but looking forward to RedBud.

Was it last week you had the rear brakes go out?

Yeah, Pala and last weekend at Thunder Valley I had brake issues in the motos and then this one I had a clutch issue. So unfortunate but what can you do? But I am healthy and ready to go for RedBud.