Round four of AMA Pro Motocross at High Point is in the books, and it was an epic one! Ken Roczen came off the couch and nearly ended Jett Lawrence's win streak, RJ Hampshire won another moto, and Tom Vialle had a career best finish in a moto. On top of all that, the action took place on a drenched track! Here to break it all down and make sense of the madness is former pro, Jason Thomas.

Weather frequently plays a role at High Point, and this year was one of those times. You’ve raced High Point a lot, what’s it like when it gets hammered with rain like that?

It seems like it’s often the case. High Point has a very hard base in its static form. When it’s watered and disced to perfection, it can change into a loamy, rutty track. Add too much of that water (rain), and that loam turns to mud and the bottoms of the ruts get down to that hard base. That hard base becomes incredibly slick and treacherous with no remaining soil to add traction. These sections are very easy to spot as they will appear shiny to the naked eye. So, the problems are twofold. The muddy conditions create sloppy chaos until deep ruts form. Once the ruts form, the base of those ruts is incredibly slick and tires lose traction instantly. Some riders will try to stay out of the ruts and power through the muck. Others will try to be smooth and precise, winding through the maze of ruts as they tie the track together. Neither method is a lot of fun but both are usually necessary. Knowing when to apply each approach is where the magic happens.

The track was dramatically different for the second round of motos, and some riders seemed like they’d gone in the right direction with setup. Haiden Deegan, for example, looked like the team had played the right cards with setup. Who did you notice out there who looked like they’d improved for the second moto?

It’s really hard to know who’s changing what and how impactful that can be. Factory bikes have so much adjustability that one incremental change can affect several other handling characteristics. Changing a fork setting will undoubtedly have an unintended effect on the shock. I was never a big fan of sweeping changes in between motos because there is no time to know if you are going backwards. Small changes are ok but fundamentally changing the setup is a dangerous habit. On paper, it looks like Hunter Lawrence is doing a great job of making small improvements that are leading to big results gains in the second motos.