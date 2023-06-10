Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Thunder Valley MX Park in Lakewood, Colorado. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Well after four straight days of rain and thunderstorms predicted to hit the track at some point rolling into the weekend, it looks like we somehow avoided every bit of it as it's a beautiful sunny morning here in Colorado. Temperatures will stay in the mid-70s today which means we're in for a banner day of motocross.

The Lawrence brothers are rolling after two rounds with Jett sitting on a perfect 4-0 in the motos through his first two 450 class starts. Hunter Lawrence is still not 100 percent after crashing pre-season and injuring his ribs but regardless of which he still has managed to go 3-1-3-1 to win both overalls to start the year and boast a 10 point advantage in the 250 class championship.

But the California rounds don't always tell the full story of what might happen in the championship and there's a lot of riders looking for resets today at Thunder Valley. Qualifying will begin shortly and soon after coverage will begin on Peacock with Race Day Live. Keep checking back here throughout the day for updates or view the broadcast schedule below to follow along.