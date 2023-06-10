Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Thunder Valley MX Park in Lakewood, Colorado. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.
Morning Report
Well after four straight days of rain and thunderstorms predicted to hit the track at some point rolling into the weekend, it looks like we somehow avoided every bit of it as it's a beautiful sunny morning here in Colorado. Temperatures will stay in the mid-70s today which means we're in for a banner day of motocross.
The Lawrence brothers are rolling after two rounds with Jett sitting on a perfect 4-0 in the motos through his first two 450 class starts. Hunter Lawrence is still not 100 percent after crashing pre-season and injuring his ribs but regardless of which he still has managed to go 3-1-3-1 to win both overalls to start the year and boast a 10 point advantage in the 250 class championship.
But the California rounds don't always tell the full story of what might happen in the championship and there's a lot of riders looking for resets today at Thunder Valley. Qualifying will begin shortly and soon after coverage will begin on Peacock with Race Day Live. Keep checking back here throughout the day for updates or view the broadcast schedule below to follow along.
- Motocross
- QualifyingLiveJune 10 - 12:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 1LiveJune 10 - 3:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 1LiveJune 10 - 4:00 PM
- 250 Class Moto 2LiveJune 10 - 5:00 PM
- 450 Class Moto 2LiveJune 10 - 6:00 PM
- Monday Re-AirJune 12 - 2:00 AM
First Qualifying Sessions
Qualifying kicked off the day under clear blue skies and the track looked to be ripped fairly deep for the first sessions. A little side note was British MX2 racer Joel Rizzi is here this weekend on a stock GasGas and he topped the first B group qualifying session of the day. Keep an eye out on his progress as we move into Q2.
Once the A group started their session, it was actually Honda HRC's Chance Hymas who was setting the early pace. Before long though, the ever quick in qualifying Justin Cooper found his way to the top of the sheets. Cooper became the first rider all day to dip down into the 2:18's, but the track being wet and deep early on likely means that's not going to be the top time. For now though, Justin Cooper's 2:18.219 sits P1 in 250's
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|17:55.106
|2:18.219
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Jo Shimoda
|14:57.098
|2:19.096
|Suzuka, Japan
|Kawasaki KX250F
|3
|Max Vohland
|14:59.356
|2:19.444
|Sacramento, CA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|4
|Tom Vialle
|17:08.653
|2:20.534
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|R.J. Hampshire
|15:28.563
|2:20.639
|Hudson, FL
|HQV FC250 RE
Next up was the 450A group and things got a little dicey right from the beginning as Jett Lawrence reportedly pulled off the track at the top of the hill on the second lap and was holding his wrist. He would continue on though so hopefully it was just a stinger for the championship leader.
Derek Drake impressed early in the session on his BarX Suzuki as he first put a lap time in the 2:20's down to go P1 and then even improved it down to a 2:19.982. Jett Lawrence got rolling later in the session and just pipped Drake's time with a 2:19.917 to go to the top of the board. They would remain there with Adam Cianciarulo putting down a 2:20.734 to snag third in the session as the first qualifying sessions wrap up here.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|16:11.036
|2:19.917
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Derek Drake
|15:20.223
|2:19.982
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|3
|Adam Cianciarulo
|15:13.041
|2:20.734
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|4
|Aaron Plessinger
|17:01.195
|2:20.951
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F
|5
|Cooper Webb
|15:07.093
|2:20.978
|Newport, NC
|KTM 450 SX-F
Second Qualifying Sessions
The second round of qualifying definitely saw the track speed up as it dried out a little more under the sun. Clouds are beginning to roll in and there's still a lingering chance of some thunderstorms but so far, so good.
Jo Shimoda was fastest early on in the second 250A session but Hunter Lawrence put his name atop the board around the halfway mark. Lawrence has been slowly getting the ball rolling a little bit earlier at each round and he's said that he's consciously trying to have a better first moto this week.
Even so, the inevitable Justin Cooper hail mary last lap was bound to happen and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider laid it down as time expired. Cooper became the first rider all day to jump down to the 2:16's as he finished the sessions on top to qualify fastest in 250's.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Justin Cooper
|16:06.219
|2:16.477
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|11:58.637
|2:17.489
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Jo Shimoda
|17:23.086
|2:17.586
|Suzuka, Japan
|Kawasaki KX250F
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|16:19.019
|2:18.223
|Hudson, FL
|HQV FC250 RE
|5
|Haiden Deegan
|16:10.238
|2:18.822
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
Next up was the 450A group who saw even more surprises from the lesser known faces who have been crushing it. Ty Masterpool and Derek Drake both looked incredible in 450Q2 and the times showed as they ended up in third and fourth, respectively.
Despite smashing his hand on a light in the first qualifying session, which is why he had pulled off the track, Jett Lawrence cruised to the top time again. Unlike Fox Raceway and Hangtown though, Adam Cianciarulo was much closer this time only seven tenths off Lawrence's 2:16.487. Will Jett have more of a challenge in the races today? We'll soon find out.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Jett Lawrence
|16:53.133
|2:16.487
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Adam Cianciarulo
|15:58.646
|2:17.107
|Port Orange, FL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|3
|Ty Masterpool
|17:56.972
|2:18.555
|Paradise, TX
|Kawasaki KX450
|4
|Derek Drake
|17:24.401
|2:18.913
|San Luis Obispo, CA
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|17:23.109
|2:19.084
|Avignon, France
|Yamaha YZ450F