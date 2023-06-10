Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Dylan Ferrandis
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Haiden Deegan
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Craig Delong
  2. Layne Michael
  3. Ricky Russell
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Liam Draper
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Ruy Barbosa
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Articles
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Dylan Ferrandis
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Latvia
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Jorge Prado
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Kay De Wolf
  2. Roan Van De Moosdijk
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Live Now
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Articles
450 Consolation Race
  1. Brandon Ray
  2. Terren O'Dell
  3. Dawson Draycott
Full Results
250 Consolation Race
  1. Brantley Schnell
  2. Tre Fierro
  3. Blaze Cremaldi
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Germany
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tom Koch
  3. Tim Koch
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Devin Warner Simonson
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 17
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
Snowshoe
Fri Jun 23
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sumbawa (Indonesia)
Sun Jun 25
Articles
Full Schedule
Race Day Feed: Thunder Valley

Race Day Feed Thunder Valley

June 10, 2023 9:30am
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Thunder Valley MX Park in Lakewood, Colorado. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Well after four straight days of rain and thunderstorms predicted to hit the track at some point rolling into the weekend, it looks like we somehow avoided every bit of it as it's a beautiful sunny morning here in Colorado. Temperatures will stay in the mid-70s today which means we're in for a banner day of motocross.

The Lawrence brothers are rolling after two rounds with Jett sitting on a perfect 4-0 in the motos through his first two 450 class starts. Hunter Lawrence is still not 100 percent after crashing pre-season and injuring his ribs but regardless of which he still has managed to go 3-1-3-1 to win both overalls to start the year and boast a 10 point advantage in the 250 class championship.

But the California rounds don't always tell the full story of what might happen in the championship and there's a lot of riders looking for resets today at Thunder Valley. Qualifying will begin shortly and soon after coverage will begin on Peacock with Race Day Live. Keep checking back here throughout the day for updates or view the broadcast schedule below to follow along.

  • Motocross

    Thunder Valley

     Live Now
    Thunder Valley Motocross Park
    Lakewood, CO US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 10 - 12:00 PM
      peacock
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      June 10 - 12:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 10 - 3:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 10 - 3:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 10 - 4:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 1 
      Live
      June 10 - 4:00 PM
      peacock
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 10 - 5:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 250 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 10 - 5:00 PM
      peacock
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 10 - 6:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • 450 Class Moto 2 
      Live
      June 10 - 6:00 PM
      peacock
    • Monday Re-Air
      June 12 - 2:00 AM
      cnbc
Motocross TV Schedule

First Qualifying Sessions

Qualifying kicked off the day under clear blue skies and the track looked to be ripped fairly deep for the first sessions. A little side note was British MX2 racer Joel Rizzi is here this weekend on a stock GasGas and he topped the first B group qualifying session of the day. Keep an eye out on his progress as we move into Q2.

Once the A group started their session, it was actually Honda HRC's Chance Hymas who was setting the early pace. Before long though, the ever quick in qualifying Justin Cooper found his way to the top of the sheets. Cooper became the first rider all day to dip down into the 2:18's, but the track being wet and deep early on likely means that's not going to be the top time. For now though, Justin Cooper's 2:18.219 sits P1 in 250's

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 250 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper 17:55.1062:18.219 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Jo Shimoda 14:57.0982:19.096 Suzuka, Japan Japan Kawasaki KX250F
3Max Vohland 14:59.3562:19.444 Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
4Tom Vialle 17:08.6532:20.534 Avignon, France France KTM 250 SX-F
5R.J. Hampshire 15:28.5632:20.639 Hudson, FL United States HQV FC250 RE
Full Results

Next up was the 450A group and things got a little dicey right from the beginning as Jett Lawrence reportedly pulled off the track at the top of the hill on the second lap and was holding his wrist. He would continue on though so hopefully it was just a stinger for the championship leader.

Derek Drake impressed early in the session on his BarX Suzuki as he first put a lap time in the 2:20's down to go P1 and then even improved it down to a 2:19.982. Jett Lawrence got rolling later in the session and just pipped Drake's time with a 2:19.917 to go to the top of the board. They would remain there with Adam Cianciarulo putting down a 2:20.734 to snag third in the session as the first qualifying sessions wrap up here.

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450 Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 16:11.0362:19.917 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2Derek Drake 15:20.2232:19.982 San Luis Obispo, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z450
3Adam Cianciarulo 15:13.0412:20.734 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
4Aaron Plessinger 17:01.1952:20.951 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
5Cooper Webb 15:07.0932:20.978 Newport, NC United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

Second Qualifying Sessions

The second round of qualifying definitely saw the track speed up as it dried out a little more under the sun. Clouds are beginning to roll in and there's still a lingering chance of some thunderstorms but so far, so good.

Jo Shimoda was fastest early on in the second 250A session but Hunter Lawrence put his name atop the board around the halfway mark. Lawrence has been slowly getting the ball rolling a little bit earlier at each round and he's said that he's consciously trying to have a better first moto this week. 

Even so, the inevitable Justin Cooper hail mary last lap was bound to happen and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider laid it down as time expired. Cooper became the first rider all day to jump down to the 2:16's as he finished the sessions on top to qualify fastest in 250's. 

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 250 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Justin Cooper 16:06.2192:16.477 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ250F
2Hunter Lawrence 11:58.6372:17.489 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF250R
3Jo Shimoda 17:23.0862:17.586 Suzuka, Japan Japan Kawasaki KX250F
4R.J. Hampshire 16:19.0192:18.223 Hudson, FL United States HQV FC250 RE
5Haiden Deegan 16:10.2382:18.822 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Next up was the 450A group who saw even more surprises from the lesser known faces who have been crushing it. Ty Masterpool and Derek Drake both looked incredible in 450Q2 and the times showed as they ended up in third and fourth, respectively. 

Despite smashing his hand on a light in the first qualifying session, which is why he had pulled off the track, Jett Lawrence cruised to the top time again. Unlike Fox Raceway and Hangtown though, Adam Cianciarulo was much closer this time only seven tenths off Lawrence's 2:16.487. Will Jett have more of a challenge in the races today? We'll soon find out.

Motocross

Thunder Valley - 450 Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Thunder Valley Motocross Park
Lakewood, CO United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 16:53.1332:16.487 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R
2Adam Cianciarulo 15:58.6462:17.107 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
3Ty Masterpool 17:56.9722:18.555 Paradise, TX United States Kawasaki KX450
4Derek Drake 17:24.4012:18.913 San Luis Obispo, CA United States Suzuki RM-Z450
5Dylan Ferrandis 17:23.1092:19.084 Avignon, France France Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Read Now
July 2023 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2023 Digital Issue Availalbe Now