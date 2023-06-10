Lapped Traffic

We saw traffic get in the way quite a bit last week at Hangtown in the 450 class. The lead group was getting into lappers who were involved in battles of their own for points-paying positions inside the top 20. Those situations can make for some dicey encounters, for leaders and lappers alike, both of whom have plenty at stake in their respective positions. This is partly because of the reduced depth of the 450 Class, but plenty of riders said Hangtown was pretty one-lined, which could have also contributed, at least in part, to some of the issues in getting around lappers involved in their own battles. We’ll see if that situation is any different at Thunder Valley. -Hansel

Making Hay

Thin field or not, the bonuses still pay the same, and there are plenty of guys taking advantage of the accessibility of top 10 finishes right now. The first name that pops out from last Saturday has got to be Ty Masterpool, who went 7-7 for sixth overall at Hangtown. Sixth! In the 450 class! Regardless of who was or wasn’t there, the history books will forever reflect Masterpool’s excellent ride at Hangtown, a result most riders dream about. Well, now he’s got it. Will he do it again at Thunder Valley? -Hansel