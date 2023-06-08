46.46-Acre Austin Motocross Park for Sale Near Downtown Austin, Texas

Austin Motocross Park, located in Del Valle, Texas, is currently for sale. Since 2003, the property served as a public motocross training practice track, providing multiple options for riders with different skillsets. The property is about 46 acres and is located just 10 minutes away from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and 20 minutes from downtown Austin, Texas.

Austin Motocross Park

Location: 14600 Pearce Ln

Del Valle, TX 78617

Property overview:

14600 Pearce Lane is a 46.46-acre track located on the north side of Pearce Lane in Del Valle. The property is ideally situated less than 7 miles (approximately 10 min) from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and just 2.35 miles to the 130 Tollway, Austin’s fastest north / south bound connection. Just east of the site is Hines’ planned residential and commercial hub “Mirador” project, which will bring over 2,500 single-family homes and 75 acres of commercial space to the area. The site is currently operating as an outdoor Motocross track facility - the track and its ancillary equipment can be purchased with the real estate (reach out to broker to discuss).

Property Details

Approximately 46 acres

Opportunity Zone

Fully operational track, including equipment

Lighted for nighttime use

Austin ETJ

3 miles to circuit of the Americas

20 minutes to downtown Austin

3-phase power | City Water

For pricing, contact:

Perry Horton

512-415-4565

perry@leadcommercial.com