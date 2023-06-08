46.46-Acre Austin Motocross Park for Sale Near Downtown Austin, Texas
Austin Motocross Park, located in Del Valle, Texas, is currently for sale. Since 2003, the property served as a public motocross training practice track, providing multiple options for riders with different skillsets. The property is about 46 acres and is located just 10 minutes away from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and 20 minutes from downtown Austin, Texas.
Austin Motocross Park
Location: 14600 Pearce Ln
Del Valle, TX 78617
Property overview:
14600 Pearce Lane is a 46.46-acre track located on the north side of Pearce Lane in Del Valle. The property is ideally situated less than 7 miles (approximately 10 min) from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and just 2.35 miles to the 130 Tollway, Austin’s fastest north / south bound connection. Just east of the site is Hines’ planned residential and commercial hub “Mirador” project, which will bring over 2,500 single-family homes and 75 acres of commercial space to the area. The site is currently operating as an outdoor Motocross track facility - the track and its ancillary equipment can be purchased with the real estate (reach out to broker to discuss).
Property Details
- Approximately 46 acres
- Opportunity Zone
- Fully operational track, including equipment
- Lighted for nighttime use
- Austin ETJ
- 3 miles to circuit of the Americas
- 20 minutes to downtown Austin
- 3-phase power | City Water
For pricing, contact:
Perry Horton
512-415-4565
perry@leadcommercial.com
