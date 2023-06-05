Delong is first two-time GNCC winner, but Michael nearly makes eight-for-eight

“This feels awesome – I’m lost for words,” commented DeLong. “Pretty close to a perfect day with the holeshot, then I ran up front, which I felt I could manage. I had a little crash and Layne [Michael] got around me, but reeled him in, he made a mistake, and I was able to bring it home. Two wins this season, we’re in a good spot, and I think that shows everyone what I can do.”

Said Baylor, who lost the points lead:

“Tough day at the Mason Dixon @GNCC_Racing. Bike issues, out of my control. Still in this thing, but frustrated with today. Big shoutout to the @rmtelyktm team for nailing my pitstops and filter change in the dusty conditions. We’ll be back.”

Ben Kelley said the following in a post-race release from KTM:

“They were tough conditions today, with the heat and dry track. It wasn't the best start and I struggled with comfort and vision due to the dust. Had a few crashes throughout the day also, but managed to put on a charge after my pit stop and make it up to sixth with a couple of last lap passes.”

“Oh man, I’m usually a good starter and unfortunately one of the races where you really need a good start, I totally botched it,” said third-place finisher Russell. “Just spun sideways and then I was buried. Just, we couldn’t see the first few laps, we were just barely going and looking down at the ground. Then I was kinda stuck behind Stu [Baylor] for a while, he was going good, but those front guys were getting away. I was getting a little bit frustrated, it was just so dusty it was hard to make a move. Once everyone pitted everyone separated out a little bit and I was able to make some moves. Then I saw the podium, but I just came up a little bit short of those leaders, but at least I’m on the box, so I’ll take it.”

Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon: Motorcycle Race Report



Craig Delong Earns Second Win of 2023

MORRIS, Pa. – The Grand National Cross Country Series presented by Specialized, an AMA National Championship, (GNCC Racing) continued on with the Parts Unlimited Mason-Dixon GNCC, round 8 of the 2023 season. The event saw its first repeat winner of the season as Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Craig Delong came through to take the overall win.

Delong would get out front early on in the race, setting the pace and trying to put a gap on the rest of the field. Delong would have company halfway through the race as GASGAS/FXR/Scott Goggle’s Layne Michael was behind him in second. Michael would push Delong and eventually make the pass for the lead while out on the third lap of the race. Delong would make the pass back around Michael and continue to lead until the checkered flag was waving. Delong crossed the line first, making him the first repeat winner of the 2023 season. Michael would hold on for second overall on the day.

AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell would have a mid-pack start to the day as he came through sixth on the first couple of laps. Russell would continue to push towards the front, eventually making his way to third overall as the checkered flag flew.

Magna 1 Motorsports/Husqvarna’s Jordan Ashburn would find himself inside the top three early on in the race, but he would be unable to hold off Russell as he came through to take that third spot away. Ashburn would continue to push, finishing fourth overall at the eighth round of racing.

Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Grant Baylor steadily made his way into fifth overall by the end of the race. Baylor would push through the first part of the race, as he made his way up from a seventh place starting position. FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Ben Kelley was able to make a last lap charge to earn sixth overall on the day after a rough race with dry and dusty conditions.

FMF/KTM Factory Racing’s Jonathan Girroir also had a rough day as he came through seventh in the XC1 Open Pro class. Rocky Mountain/Tely Energy/KTM Racing’s Steward Baylor would finish behind Girroir in eighth, ninth overall. Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Trevor Bollinger made his return to racing after some lingering injuries earlier this season. Bollinger would finish ninth in XC1 and 11th overall. Babbitt’s Online/Monster Energy/Kawasaki Team Green’s Josh Strang rounded out the top 10 finishers in the XC1 Open Pro class, but he would come through 14th overall on the day.