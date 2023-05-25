The AMA Pro Motocross Championship is here, and with it another edition of our Monster Energy season preview videos. Enjoy the audio version of the shows here as a podcast, with Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and Steve Matthes talking about the 450 and 250 field, title and surprise picks, plus the usual banter and uncomfortable arguing. Is Weigandt fake news? Is Dylan Ferrandis a ridiculous title pick? Can JT even make a title pick or is he just gonna waffle all day?

Enjoy it in audio form here.

