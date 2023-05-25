Results Archive
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
GNCC
The John Penton
Overall Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Jonathan Girroir
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Cody J Barnes
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Michael Witkowski
MXGP of
France
MXGP Results
  1. Jeremy Seewer
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Liam Everts
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Upcoming
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
Sat Jun 3
Upcoming
Motocross
Hangtown Motocross Classic
Sat Jun 3
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 4
Exhaust Podcast: Pro Motocross Preview

Exhaust Podcast Pro Motocross Preview

May 25, 2023 11:00am
by:

The AMA Pro Motocross Championship is here, and with it another edition of our Monster Energy season preview videos. Enjoy the audio version of the shows here as a podcast, with Jason Weigandt, Jason Thomas, and Steve Matthes talking about the 450 and 250 field, title and surprise picks, plus the usual banter and uncomfortable arguing. Is Weigandt fake news? Is Dylan Ferrandis a ridiculous title pick? Can JT even make a title pick or is he just gonna waffle all day?

Enjoy it in audio form here.

The Racer X Exhaust Podcast is hosted by Jason Weigandt and sponsored by Yoshimura, Leatt, On Track School, and the WD-40 brand. Also, be sure to visit RacerXBrand.com and check out our all-new spring line of apparel.

Main image from the 2021 High Point National, photo by Mitch Kendra

