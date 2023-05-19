People have noticed, people talk, people know. Honda has generated a ton of wins over the last few years winning races with the Lawrences, Sexton and Roczen, but until it can break The Curse, it would always look like a failed effort. That’s probably why last year’s domination day at the opener has largely been forgotten.

Well, it’s finally over. Chase Sexton nailed down this year’s Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship under unexpected circumstances. Eli Tomac ruptured his Achillies while leading the race and series at the next-to-last round. Sexton inherited both leads, and with Tomac out, suddenly, the championship Honda had struggled so hard for so long to get was suddenly sitting right on the doorstep.

In a classy move, Team Manager Lars Lindstrom told the team not to celebrate when Tomac went out in Denver. Just too much respect for Eli and what he represents. A week later, though, it was time to do it. Honda, with Sexton, had finally won. It represented a massive sigh of relief after two decades of trying. Just to really pound the point home, Honda had also won....basically everything else. Sexton and Jett Lawrence swept the Salt Lake City main events, and Jett and Hunter swept the 250 East and West Championships. This is the first time ever that one team won all three titles in the same year. Kawasaki had done this before with a combination of the factory Kawasaki team and either Pro Circuit in the 250s or Team Green on 125s, and in 1991 Honda swept with the factory team in the 250 class and Pro Circuit in the 125s. But one team, all three titles? Yes, somehow this was a first. Oh, and for good measure Colt Nichols won 450 Rookie of the Year! Honda won the AMA Manufacturer's Cup! Just so much....winning!