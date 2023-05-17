Are you an underdog heading into pro motocross? Do you have a bit of a chip on your shoulder coming into the season?

It’s the same thing every year. If this supercross season goes to show what outdoors can bring, we’re going to be in for it. I’ve always been better outdoors than in supercross, but the season I just had has been unbelievable for myself. If that translates into outdoors at all, we’re gonna be excited. We work so hard to win, and to be so close to winning…we only got one this year, but to be close, that’s a lot of confidence to bring into outdoors.

Last year you talked a lot about struggles on an all-new bike. How much better is the bike this year going into motocross?

Much better. I’m stoked on what we’re on right now and I know we can battle for a championship on what we’re on, but we’ve got even more coming (to test) in the next two weeks. I’m incredibly excited. I’m ready for outdoors. And then heck, those three (SuperMotocross playoff races) at the end of the year I look forward to those, also.

Racer X: Take me through the main event, first of all. What you saw out there. You had the speed early on, but those guys just kind of inched away, it seemed like. Right?

Levi Kitchen: Yeah. I got off to a pretty good start and they were there. I don’t really know where they were pulling me much. It was maybe just a little bit of intensity. Once Jett got around RJ, he got a little gap on us and then I tried to close it back in on RJ, but we were all pretty close in speed. Kind of settled. You can only take so much from the track. Overall, I’m pretty happy with it.

I know earlier this year you had said that the A2 win kind of didn’t feel like a win. This was a showdown. I know that it was three west guys on the podium, but does this feel like I rode into that position? Like, this is a good result?

Yeah. This is honestly, obviously I’d rather finish first, but compared to the other podiums I’ve got this year, I’m more happy about this one. It’s the last round. Going into outdoors with some confidence. Just finishing the season strong. I’m happy on that. I can come into next year knowing that hopefully I’m one of those guys to be running up front.