Salt Lake City SX didn’t have a ton to talk about, really. There was rain and enough of it that it made the track slick and treacherous for the guys who didn’t stick to the main line. While I’m at it, I know the Utah Sports Commission people pay Feld Motor Sports a lot of money to have the final round of the series in Utah, and I guess that’s awesome for the people there, but can Feld take a little bit of a discount and have it be the second or third last round of the year? Like, we’ve run into weather quite a few times. It’s not a big stadium so the track and dirt usually aren’t that good and yeah, we all really liked Vegas as a finale, right? I get it, the Vegas stadium is not very nice either, but can we go somewhere where the track can be a good one, where there’s a roof or a very low chance of weather, and then we can all go out afterward?

Thank you for listening to my latest Race Tech Rant.

Okay, back to the regular scheduled column. So, we didn’t see much passing, out there. The track was small and pretty basic—this finale won’t go down as anywhere near an all-timer. Hey man, they can’t all be Picasso’s and this season was not that, especially the last month or so.

So, it wasn’t a classic, but there was a 250SX showdown that went on. That also wasn’t great, although a Lawrence brother won it, which shouldn’t shock anyone. There wasn’t that much to write home about in that race either, unless you want to talk about how I thought Haiden Deegan could pull it off, but he got a garbage start. Levi Kitchen won his heat and made the podium again—he’s a title threat next year. J-Mart was ripping but went down early, Jordon Smith was also ripping in practice and got a top five, the entire Red Bull KTM 250SX team had to go to the LCQ, and only one made the main (that’s not good ICYWW), and I’m sure there was more, but I was half asleep.

Anyway, let’s take a look at the 450SX top twenty in points and recap their season. That should be fun, yeah?

1 | 23 | Chase Sexton | 372 points

You just never, ever know, right? Sexton won the last three races with ease and walked home to his first 450SX title. He was the fastest rider all year long (that doesn’t always get you the title) and he told us on the PulpMX Show that he and the team did find some changes on the bike with offset clamps and races that made him feel more comfortable on the bike after his bizarre crashes. Also, I’m SO HAPPY that no one is going to talk about the Ricky Carmichael curse at Honda anymore. Thank you, Chase, for ending that talk. Watching Sexton ride a dirt bike is also pretty, pretty, nice.

2 | 1 | Eli Tomac | 339 points

Just gutted for Tomac. He lost his third SX title in Denver and I’m not sure we’ll see him back. He was great early on, had a couple of issues and then was raising his game where it needed to be when the injury struck. Coming into Seattle he was on the ropes a bit but took advantage of Sexton’s mistake to get a huge win. His Anaheim season opener was next level also. Having talked to riders like Dave Ginolfi, who also tore his Achilles tendon, I’m leaning more toward, he could be back in 2024 if he wanted to, as in, he would be healthy but not sure he’d want to.

3 | 2 | Cooper Webb | 304 points

A good comeback season for Webb, who was back at Baker’s Factory and happier with the bike. A lot of insiders really thought he was going to get a third title with those two wins in the middle of the season but strangely, he suddenly couldn’t get it done, which hurt his “clutch” rep a bit that he had earned over his two other title years. Still, you got a sense that he wasn’t 100 percent in-step with KTM all year and we’ll see him back at Yamaha for 2024. A good season for him for sure, but not a great one by his standards.

4 | 94 | Ken Roczen | 304 points

I think Roczen’s win at Indy was maybe the highlight of the series for me. That was pretty cool. Roczen wasn’t happy with his factory Honda, and one would think getting onto an outdated Suzuki with just one month before A1 would be nothing but a problem, and make no mistake, there were some issues with clutches and things, but all in all, from what I hear, Roczen barely touched his bike the second half of the year. Let’s hope his knee is okay, which he seems to think it will be. All in all, I think this was a hell-of-a-successful year for Roczen and the team, right?