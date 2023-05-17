Results Archive
MXGP of
Spain
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
GNCC
Hoosier
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Supercross
Denver
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Supercross
Salt Lake City
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Hill
250SX Showdown Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Levi Kitchen
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Upcoming
Motocross
Fox Raceway
Sat May 27
Fly Racing Racer X Podcast: Rick Ware

May 17, 2023 1:00pm
In this episode of the Fly Racing Racer X Podcast, I call up Rick Ware of Rick Ware Racing (RWR), who jumps on the pod to unveil his 2023 FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) team, his thoughts on the series, year two for his guys, Ken Roczen, and more.

Listen to the Ware podcast file directly or get it from Stitcher, the PulpMX App, or your local podcast player.

Main image courtesy of WSX Media

