Race Day Feed: Salt Lake City

Race Day Feed Salt Lake City

May 13, 2023 2:00pm
by:

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on Twitter, @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

Following the unbelievable blow to the series with Eli Tomac rupturing his Achilles tendon last week, the air seems to be deflated a bit as we rolled into the finale this weekend. Chase Sexton will be champion no matter what as long as Tomac doesn't come rolling out with a bionic leg and when the checkered flag waves on the race tonight, we will have a new Monster Energy AMA Supercross champion. 

There is still a lot to play for throughout the field though with several points positions still up for grabs and crucially the fight for riders inside of the top 20 when the season ends which means extra money. There's also the little storyline of both Jett and Hunter Lawrence having already claimed the 250SX titles and both will run #1 plates this weekend as well for the East/West Showdown.

We still have races to run and Saturday morning saw us all wake up with some surprise rain falling and perhaps more rain expected this afternoon. It had all stopped by the time free practice was ready to go which actually helped the track get some much needed moisture but we'll keep an eye on the weather throughout the day. The night show also starts an hour later than local time tonight so keep an eye out on the broadcast schedule throughout the day too. Let's wrap this thing up!

  • Supercross

    Salt Lake City

     Dave Coombs Sr. East/West Showdown + Supercross Futures Finale + KTM Junior Supercross
    Live Now
    Rice-Eccles Stadium
    Salt Lake City, UT US United States
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      May 13 - 4:30 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Qualifying 
      Live
      May 13 - 4:30 PM
      peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 13 - 9:30 PM
      peacock
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      May 13 - 9:30 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 13 - 10:00 PM
      smx-video-pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 13 - 10:00 PM
      usa
    • Night Show 
      Live
      May 13 - 10:00 PM
      peacock
    • Monday Re-Air
      May 15 - 1:00 AM
      cnbc
Supercross TV Schedule

Free Practice

The track was drying up quickly as the sun poked through and Free Practice began. The 250SX East group was up first as we got our first look at Hunter Lawrence’s new 1E on the bike. Haiden Deegan had an early tip over as the track wore in with some slick areas still on top, but it was actually Jeremy Martin setting the early pace with a 50.080.

Hunter Lawrence fired back to drop down to a 50.062 but he was once again pipped for top spot as Jordon Smith laid down a 49.749. The track will no doubt get faster as riders were still sliding around in certain spots but the 250SX West class was soon to follow.

Jett Lawrence wasted little time to shoot to the top of the board once the West boys hit the track and he did so setting the new fastest overall time at a 49.648. Enzo Lopes was also strong early as he sat second with a low 50-second lap time before dipping down to a 49.918.

Carson Mumford found himself in the 49’s also with a 49.992 before RJ Hampshire really lit up the leaderboard with a 49.233. Lopes responded immediately to go to the top with a. 49.100 and then Jett eclipsed that with a 48.691. It all capped off with Lopes once again going to the top with a 48.448 after a fury of mixing times around.

The 450 A group was next to hit the track and we finally saw a few of the top guys tripling into the rhythm section after the whoops. Chase Sexton set the pace with a 48.278 with Ken Roczen right behind him on a 48.433.

Only 15 riders ended up in the A group for this round which meant most everyone was doing the same stuff. As such, times were pretty close at the top as Ken Roczen put in a 47.868 to end up ahead of Sexton’s 48.119. Dean Wilson was solid in third with a 48.192.

First Qualifying Sessions

The track crew was able to clean up the entire track before the first set of qualifying began. Times were certainly much faster because of that, and it became a war atop the 250SX West session which came out first this time.

Enzo Lopes was looking solid again as he led the sheets early with a 47.747 but then Hampshire and Jett Lawrence traded the top spot down the stretch. It was Jett who would get the top time by two tenths with a 47.506 over Hampshire who had just pipped Lopes for second.

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Showdown West Qualifying 1

Live Now
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Jett Lawrence 10:07.66747.506 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2R.J. Hampshire 10:15.96247.721 Hudson, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 RE
3Enzo Lopes 11:04.90847.747 Rio Grande do Sul Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
4Levi Kitchen 10:52.11448.081 Washougal, WA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5Max Vohland 10:20.85048.297 Sacramento, CA United States KTM 250 SX-F
Full Results

Haiden Deegan would lead the field around for the first 250SX East session putting in a 48.986 early but similar to the session before it, times were dropping quick. Jordon Smith dipped down to a 48.2 to take the top time but Hunter Lawrence then lit up the board.

Hunter’s 47.408 became the fastest time of the day as he put a solid lap together to take over P1. Smith would lower his time by a few tenths, but Hunter ended the session almost six tenths up on everyone to end up P1 overall after Q1.

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Showdown East Qualifying 1

Live Now
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hunter Lawrence 10:57.66047.408 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Jordon Smith 10:23.83248.004 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Jeremy Martin 10:41.00548.282 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
4Jo Shimoda 10:16.18148.358 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
5Haiden Deegan 10:07.08648.775 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

The first set of qualifying for the 450 group saw a few of the top guys figure out the over table triple-triple line after going under the tunnel jump and it certainly looked fast. Ken Roczen was one of the riders to utilize that line and he put in a 47.066.

Sexton chose to remain with the on-off-triple-double line and that worked for him as he went down to a 46.751 for the fastest time. Dean Wilson also had a crash where he landed on a Tuff Block in the middle of the track, and he was not happy that it was there. Fortunately, it appears he was okay as he rode off. Justin Hill ended up third fastest in this one.

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton 10:36.63646.751 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2Ken Roczen 10:24.66247.066 Mattstedt Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
3Justin Hill 10:23.07647.403 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
4Adam Cianciarulo 10:43.76847.828 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
5Aaron Plessinger 10:02.03448.177 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

Second Qualifying Sessions

Rain fell once again between the first and qualifying sessions, but it seemed like just enough to really water the track throughout again. When the East boys hit the track, Jordon Smith was the man to set the early pace as he immediately went down to a 47.288.

Before long, the group was down into the 46-second range as Hunter Lawrence shot to the top with a 46.572 but Smith was right on his heels with a 46.593 of his own. Jo Shimoda, Jeremy Martin, and Haiden Deegan were all exchanging hot laps in P3-5 but each of them remained in the 47’s. Hunter Lawrence’s 46.572 remained the top time in the end.

Levi Kitchen then won the field around for the West group and set the early pace as Jett Lawrence let the whole field go and fell to the back to find some open space. Jett’s first timed lap then was a 48.044 to jump to the top but it was still way off from the top times in the East.

Kitchen took the top time back with a 47.751 but then Jett went down to a 47.471. The whoops were definitely getting more chewed up with some obvious blue grooved spots on them which caught a few guys out. Lawrence lowered his time down to a 47.052 to top the session in the end but it was still half a second back of his brother who ended up with the top time overall.

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 250SX Showdown Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Hunter Lawrence 10:42.57046.572 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
2Jordon Smith 10:22.44646.593 Belmont, NC United States Yamaha YZ250F
3Jett Lawrence 10:33.56647.052 Landsborough Australia Honda CRF250R
4Jo Shimoda 10:05.20047.123 Suzuka Japan Kawasaki KX250
5Jeremy Martin 10:01.27647.139 Millville, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
Full Results

Some light rain began falling as the final 450A session started but conditions were still really good. Roczen and Sexton were shuffling the top spot around as Sexton had it early, but Roczen went down to a 46.958. The top time from the first session of a 46.751 was still the mark though as the session crested the halfway point.

Sexton did respond to go down to a 46.874 as he and Roczen had a clear gap on the field. That’s where the top time would remain which meant the Q1 time put down by Sexton would hold to end up on top overall for the day.

Supercross

Salt Lake City - 450SX Combined Qualifying

Live Now
Rice-Eccles Stadium
Salt Lake City, UT United States
RiderTimeIntervalBest Lap Hometown Bike
1Chase Sexton 10:36.63646.751 La Moille, IL United States Honda CRF450R
2Ken Roczen 10:45.42146.958 Mattstedt Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
3Justin Hill 10:23.07647.403 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
4Dean Wilson 10:40.01647.538 Scotland United Kingdom Honda CRF450R
5Adam Cianciarulo 10:52.54947.805 Port Orange, FL United States Kawasaki KX450SR
Full Results
