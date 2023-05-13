Free Practice

The track was drying up quickly as the sun poked through and Free Practice began. The 250SX East group was up first as we got our first look at Hunter Lawrence’s new 1E on the bike. Haiden Deegan had an early tip over as the track wore in with some slick areas still on top, but it was actually Jeremy Martin setting the early pace with a 50.080.

Hunter Lawrence fired back to drop down to a 50.062 but he was once again pipped for top spot as Jordon Smith laid down a 49.749. The track will no doubt get faster as riders were still sliding around in certain spots but the 250SX West class was soon to follow.

Jett Lawrence wasted little time to shoot to the top of the board once the West boys hit the track and he did so setting the new fastest overall time at a 49.648. Enzo Lopes was also strong early as he sat second with a low 50-second lap time before dipping down to a 49.918.

Carson Mumford found himself in the 49’s also with a 49.992 before RJ Hampshire really lit up the leaderboard with a 49.233. Lopes responded immediately to go to the top with a. 49.100 and then Jett eclipsed that with a 48.691. It all capped off with Lopes once again going to the top with a 48.448 after a fury of mixing times around.

The 450 A group was next to hit the track and we finally saw a few of the top guys tripling into the rhythm section after the whoops. Chase Sexton set the pace with a 48.278 with Ken Roczen right behind him on a 48.433.

Only 15 riders ended up in the A group for this round which meant most everyone was doing the same stuff. As such, times were pretty close at the top as Ken Roczen put in a 47.868 to end up ahead of Sexton’s 48.119. Dean Wilson was solid in third with a 48.192.

First Qualifying Sessions

The track crew was able to clean up the entire track before the first set of qualifying began. Times were certainly much faster because of that, and it became a war atop the 250SX West session which came out first this time.

Enzo Lopes was looking solid again as he led the sheets early with a 47.747 but then Hampshire and Jett Lawrence traded the top spot down the stretch. It was Jett who would get the top time by two tenths with a 47.506 over Hampshire who had just pipped Lopes for second.