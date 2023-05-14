We reached the end of Monster Energy AMA Supercross on Saturday night in Salt Lake City, and it was a jubilant moment on one hand for the series with a new champion to be crowned while the flip side was still the emanating shock from the week prior. Then championship leader and reigning champion Eli Tomac ruptured his Achilles tendon when he was potentially on his way to really putting the 2023 championship to bed but instead it was Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton who would win the penultimate round and assume the championship lead that could then only be caught by Tomac who left the stadium on crutches.

As the series rolled into Salt Lake City, neither Honda nor Sexton himself were keen to celebrate the impending 450SX title as the shock of Tomac’s injury still lingered. But Sexton admitted on Friday that after the checkered flag waved on Saturday no matter the position, the emotions are sure to come out.

The race still needed to be ran though and a thoroughly injury-depleted field saw Sexton, Ken Roczen, Adam Cianciarulo, Aaron Plessinger, and Justin Hill establish themselves throughout the day as top billing rolling into the main event. And just when we thought maybe we were done with the injury bug, Roczen dabbed his leg hard in the third corner of the main event and came up limp, eventually rolling to a stop and holding his leg. He would roll around slowly and eventually off the track where he explained to TV pit reporter Jason Weigandt that he felt a pop and burst of pain but he’s not to sure what it could be as he’s never dealt with a knee injury. Regardless of which, he was out of the finale and his lone point for 22nd place in the main event would tie him with Cooper Webb for third in the championship, but Webb possessed the tiebreaker on wins.

It might not have mattered from a race perspective if Roczen was there or not because Sexton simple dominated. With the roller coaster of emotions aplenty, Sexton put arguably his best race of the season together as he holeshot, led every lap, and won comfortably for the sixth time this year. No matter if it was already set in stone or not, the win put a big final stamp on the crown as Sexton became the 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross champion.

“It’s honestly unbelievable,” said Sexton about hearing his name and 450SX champion in the same sentence. “To win tonight in those circumstances, that was probably one of my better main events I’ve had and it’s super special to be sitting here as supercross champion. Obviously, I’ve had Lites championships, but nothing even comes close to 450 Supercross. I’m super grateful for the people I have in my corner. My family, my trainer, my agent Beeks [Chris Beeker]. It takes a team and throughout this year through the ups and downs, we definitely had some frustrating moments, but we persevered through those and never gave up.”