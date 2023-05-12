Following the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season finale press conference this afternoon, several riders took to the track in Salt Lake City to scope it out. A heavy dose of 450SX riders like Chase Sexton, Ken Roczen, Aaron Plessinger, and more were on hand as well as both 250SX East and West classes with the newly crowned champions Jett Lawerence and Hunter Lawrence along with RJ Hampshire, Levi Kitchen, Jordon Smith, Haiden Deegan, and more. Here's what we saw from the riding sessions.