The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season will conclude this weekend in Salt Lake City. Here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out for the final round.
450SX
Jason Anderson – Neck | Out
Anderson is out for the season after sustaining a non-displaced fracture in his neck in Nashville.
Justin Barcia – Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out
Barcia had a big crash in Nashville in which he broke his collarbone, two ribs, and right shoulder.
Benny Bloss – Collarbone | Out
Bloss is out for Salt Lake City due to a broken collarbone sustained in Nashville.
Christian Craig – Hip, Elbow | Out
Craig is recovering after dislocating his hip and breaking his elbow in Glendale.
Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out
Ferrandis is out for Salt Lake City but will return to action in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship.
Grant Harlan – Shoulder | In
Harlan, who somehow raced his way to a career-best ninth place in Denver despite dislocating his shoulder in Nashville, is in for Salt Lake City.
Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out
Hartranft crashed before the season and sustained a long list of severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. He’s out indefinitely.
Scott Meshey – Leg | Out
Meshey is out with a fractured tibia.
Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out
Musquin is out with a broken scaphoid.
Colt Nichols – Banged Up | In
Nichols crashed out of the 450SX main in Denver. The team told us he was pretty banged up, but he should be good to go for Salt Lake City.
Bubba Pauli – Thumb | Out
Pauli will not line up this weekend due to a severing his thumb in Indianapolis.
Bobby Piazza – Hand | Out
Piazza has been riding with a broken hand and will sit the final round out.
Aaron Plessinger – Banged Up | In
Plessinger will return to racing this weekend in Salt Lake City. He hasn’t raced since East Rutherford, where he had a big crash during practice.
Alex Ray – Finger | In
Ray will return to racing this weekend after breaking his finger in Detroit.
Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out
Rodbell is out for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon.
John Short — Wrist | Out
Short injured his wrist before Denver and is out for Salt Lake City.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Stewart underwent surgery to repair a knee injury sustained early in the season and is out for the time being.
Eli Tomac – Ankle | Out
Tomac ruptured his Achilles tendon while leading the 450SX main event in Denver. He’s out for the finale.
Cooper Webb – Head | Out
Webb crashed in Nashville during his heat race and was hit by another rider while he was on the ground. He’s out with a concussion and won’t be back on a bike for six-to-eight weeks at minimum.
Scott Wennerstrom – Ribs, Lung | Out
Wennerstrom is out following two broken ribs and a punctured lung sustained in East Rutherford.
250SX West Region
Pierce Brown – Hand, Knee | Out
Brown missed last week due to a broken hand, sustained while practicing. He used the opportunity to get a tune up on a damaged meniscus too.
Austin Forkner – Knee | Out
We might see Forkner return for a few rounds at the end of Pro Motocross following a big crash and subsequent knee injury in Anaheim, but he’s out for now.
Vince Friese – Achilles | Out
There is no timetable on Friese’s return.
Kyle Greeson – Back | Out
Greeson sustained a burst fracture his L3 vertebrae before the season.
Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out
McAdoo dislocated his shoulder and tore his labrum. He’s had surgery and is working on recovering, but currently there is no timetable on his return.
Phil Nicoletti – Wrist | Out
Nicoletti is out after dislocating his wrist in Oakland.
Stilez Robertson – Leg | Out
Robertson is out after breaking his leg in Glendale
Dylan Walsh – Leg | Out
Walsh is out with a broken tibia, sustained in Seattle.
Joshua Varize – Head | Out
Varize is still in concussion protocol following two big crashes in East Rutherford. He’ll miss Salt Lake City but should be ready to go for Pro Motocross.
250SX East Region
Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out
Hammaker is working on being ready for Pro Motocross after fracturing his arm before the season.
Garrett Marchbanks – Wrist | Out
Marchbanks is out with a wrist injury. He should be back for Pro Motocross.
Michael Mosiman - Banged Up | Out
Mosiman made the decision to focus on getting ready for Pro Motocross after getting banged up in a crash in Daytona.
Larry Reyes – Ankle, Liver, Shoulder, Head | Out
Reyes is out with a fractured ankle, grade five liver laceration, fractured shoulder, and a concussion at the Indianapolis Supercross.
Nick Romano – Knee | Out
Romano is out for the season with a torn ACL. He provided an update on his recovery progress this morning.
Jalek Swoll – Arm |Out
Swoll broke his arm before his season got underway. He’s out for the finale.
Nate Thrasher – Hip, Collarbone | Out
Thrasher dislocated his hip and broke his collarbone in Atlanta. He also went through surgery to fix the ACL he tore earlier in the season. He’s out for the year.