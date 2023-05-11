Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Jordon Smith
Full Results
MXGP of
Portugal
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Jago Geerts
  2. Kay De Wolf
  3. Roan Van De Moosdijk
Full Results
MXGP of
Spain
Articles
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Mattia Guadagnini
  3. Ruben Fernandez
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Laengenfelder
  2. Jago Geerts
  3. Andrea Adamo
Full Results
GNCC
Hoosier
Articles
Overall Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Steward Baylor
  3. Michael Witkowski
Full Results
XC2 Pro Results
  1. Michael Witkowski
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Denver
Articles
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Adam Cianciarulo
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Jett Lawrence
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Salt Lake City
Sat May 13
Articles
Upcoming
GNCC
The John Penton
Sat May 20
Articles
Upcoming
MXGP of
France
Sun May 21
Articles
Full Schedule
Injury Report: Salt Lake City

May 11, 2023 4:45pm
by:

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season will conclude this weekend in Salt Lake City. Here’s a look at who’s in and who’s out for the final round. 

450SX

Jason Anderson – Neck | Out

Anderson is out for the season after sustaining a non-displaced fracture in his neck in Nashville.

Justin Barcia – Collarbone, Ribs, Shoulder | Out

Barcia had a big crash in Nashville in which he broke his collarbone, two ribs, and right shoulder.

Benny Bloss – Collarbone | Out

Bloss is out for Salt Lake City due to a broken collarbone sustained in Nashville.

Christian Craig – Hip, Elbow | Out

Craig is recovering after dislocating his hip and breaking his elbow in Glendale.

Dylan Ferrandis – Concussion | Out

Ferrandis is out for Salt Lake City but will return to action in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. 

Grant Harlan – Shoulder | In

Harlan, who somehow raced his way to a career-best ninth place in Denver despite dislocating his shoulder in Nashville, is in for Salt Lake City. 

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, & More | Out

Hartranft crashed before the season and sustained a long list of severe injuries, including a traumatic brain injury. He’s out indefinitely.

Scott Meshey – Leg | Out

Meshey is out with a fractured tibia.

Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out

Musquin is out with a broken scaphoid.

Colt Nichols – Banged Up | In

Nichols crashed out of the 450SX main in Denver. The team told us he was pretty banged up, but he should be good to go for Salt Lake City.

Bubba Pauli – Thumb | Out

Pauli will not line up this weekend due to a severing his thumb in Indianapolis. 

Bobby Piazza – Hand | Out

Piazza has been riding with a broken hand and will sit the final round out.

Aaron Plessinger – Banged Up | In

Plessinger will return to racing this weekend in Salt Lake City. He hasn’t raced since East Rutherford, where he had a big crash during practice.

Alex Ray – Finger | In

Ray will return to racing this weekend after breaking his finger in Detroit.

Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out

Rodbell is out for the season with a torn right Achilles tendon. 

John Short — Wrist | Out

Short injured his wrist before Denver and is out for Salt Lake City.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Stewart underwent surgery to repair a knee injury sustained early in the season and is out for the time being. 

Eli Tomac – Ankle | Out

Tomac ruptured his Achilles tendon while leading the 450SX main event in Denver. He’s out for the finale.

Cooper Webb – Head | Out

Webb crashed in Nashville during his heat race and was hit by another rider while he was on the ground. He’s out with a concussion and won’t be back on a bike for six-to-eight weeks at minimum.

Scott Wennerstrom – Ribs, Lung | Out

Wennerstrom is out following two broken ribs and a punctured lung sustained in East Rutherford.

250SX West Region

Pierce Brown – Hand, Knee | Out

Brown missed last week due to a broken hand, sustained while practicing. He used the opportunity to get a tune up on a damaged meniscus too. 

Austin Forkner – Knee | Out

We might see Forkner return for a few rounds at the end of Pro Motocross following a big crash and subsequent knee injury in Anaheim, but he’s out for now.

Vince Friese – Achilles | Out

There is no timetable on Friese’s return.

Kyle Greeson – Back | Out

Greeson sustained a burst fracture his L3 vertebrae before the season.

Cameron McAdoo – Shoulder | Out

McAdoo dislocated his shoulder and tore his labrum. He’s had surgery and is working on recovering, but currently there is no timetable on his return.

Phil Nicoletti – Wrist | Out

Nicoletti is out after dislocating his wrist in Oakland.

Stilez Robertson – Leg | Out

Robertson is out after breaking his leg in Glendale

Dylan Walsh – Leg | Out

Walsh is out with a broken tibia, sustained in Seattle. 

Joshua Varize – Head | Out

Varize is still in concussion protocol following two big crashes in East Rutherford. He’ll miss Salt Lake City but should be ready to go for Pro Motocross.

250SX East Region

Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out

Hammaker is working on being ready for Pro Motocross after fracturing his arm before the season.

Garrett Marchbanks – Wrist | Out

Marchbanks is out with a wrist injury. He should be back for Pro Motocross.

Michael Mosiman - Banged Up | Out

Mosiman made the decision to focus on getting ready for Pro Motocross after getting banged up in a crash in Daytona.

Larry Reyes – Ankle, Liver, Shoulder, Head | Out

Reyes is out with a fractured ankle, grade five liver laceration, fractured shoulder, and a concussion at the Indianapolis Supercross. 

Nick Romano – Knee | Out

Romano is out for the season with a torn ACL. He provided an update on his recovery progress this morning.

Jalek Swoll – Arm |Out

Swoll broke his arm before his season got underway. He’s out for the finale.

Nate Thrasher – Hip, Collarbone | Out

Thrasher dislocated his hip and broke his collarbone in Atlanta. He also went through surgery to fix the ACL he tore earlier in the season. He’s out for the year.

