Weege Show: Denver, Privateers, and My Kid is Racing KTM Jr.

Jason Weigandt has a lot going on in this walk and talk. His son Lane is competing in Saturday's KTM Jr Supercross Challenge. There's a wall jump that looks very difficult for the kids! Also very difficult is organizing a bunch of privateers to race for a bunch of money. Steve Matthes does it and Weege gives him a little bit of credit. Justin Starling talks privateers. We also watch some guys ride press day, talk to Levi Kitchen, Enzo Lopes, Phil Nicoletti and Kris Keefer. A lot going on here! All brought to you by Honda's CRF250R and CRF450R. A winning sweep last week with the bikes taking both wins in Nashville. Now it's Jett Lawrence's turn to lock in (a) (another) title. Go to you local Powersports.Honda.com dealership and get one today.